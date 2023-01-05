Deep State Boy Toy Adam Kinzinger Joins CNN as 'Senior Political Commentator'

As we all knew it would (provided MSNBC didn’t get to him first), CNN, The Most Trusted Name in News™, rewarded swamp creature Adam Kinzinger for all his hard work in Congress.

Performatively weeping on the House floor, subverting democracy while pretending to revere it on MSNBC, persecuting “domestic extremists” (which means any constituents of his who refuse to vote for him), and promulgating the Russiagate conspiracy theory finally paid off with a lucrative new career as a “senior political commentator.”

Join us in welcoming @AdamKinzinger to CNN as a Senior Political Commentator. Welcome to CNN, Adam! https://t.co/hjP7alMnqa pic.twitter.com/LFJhoWmXn9 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) January 5, 2023

Via CNN:

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) is joining CNN as a Senior Political Commentator, the network announced today. Kinzinger joins CNN with extensive experience in GOP politics, having recently retired from the U.S. House of Representatives after serving six terms representing Illinois’ Sixteenth Congressional District. Kinzinger most recently served on the high-profile House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol as well as the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Hilariously, CNN is marketing its new hire as some sort of GOP whisperer, citing his “extensive experience in GOP politics,” as if he didn’t retire from Congress because he would have been crushed in his party’s primary had he run for reelection after selling out his own base for D.C. clout (probably in exchange for promises of a future CNN or MSNBC gig and/or comfy positions at lobbying firms).

It’s only a matter of time before Kinzinger joins the Raytheon or Lockheed Martin payroll as a “foreign policy consultant” or some equally foolish title.

Imagine being an NPC journalist neck-deep in actual political analysis who still admires CNN as a reputable news outlet, and so you dream of earning a spot on their team — maybe, someday, step by step, with enough grit and dedication to the craft.

Then, like a whore in the night, Kinzinger, almost assuredly unofficially sponsored by one of the alphabet spook agencies, slips through the gate and nabs a coveted spot as a “senior political commentator” with no journalistic experience and no other ostensible credentials other than mindlessly voting how his handlers instructed him to for twelve years and owning a TV-friendly jawline.

As if the phenomenon needed any further illustration, any mainstream media job of consequence is now merely a transactional reward for good behavior in service of the corporate state. Meritocracy is a foreign concept. Journalism isn’t the point. Power isn’t held accountable in the news; it writes the news.