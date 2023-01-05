What Is a Woman? Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Working on a Memoir

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is reportedly working on a memoir, and I’m sure you’re all so very excited to read it because of how “historic” her nomination was.

Though neither the first black justice nor the first woman justice, Jackson has long been marketed as the first black woman justice. Ironically, Jackson was unable to define what a woman is during her confirmation hearings last year in response to a question from Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

“Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman?’” Blackburn asked.

“Can I provide a definition? No. I can’t,” Jackson responded.

“You can’t?”

“Not in this context,” Jackson said. “I’m not a biologist.”

Though it would be appropriate for Jackson to title her memoir What Is a Woman? and for it to explore her quest to understand basic human biology (e.g., there are two sexes, male and female, and she is the latter) the memoir will be titled Lovely One. The financial details for the book were not disclosed, but it is expected that she likely got seven figures for it.

“Justice Jackson invites readers into her life and world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her,” the announcement from Penguin Random House reads. “From growing up in Miami with educator parents who broke barriers during the 1960s to honing her voice as an oratory champion to performing improv and participating in pivotal student movements at Harvard to balancing the joys and demands of marriage and motherhood while advancing in Big Law — and, finally, to making history upon joining the nation’s highest court.”

During her confirmation hearings, Jackson’s despicable record on sentencing child porn offenders became a key issue. Republicans pointed out that she had a pattern of giving these sex offenders lenient sentences.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has a record of handing down dramatically lower sentences in criminal cases, but especially lower sentences in cases involving child pornography,” explained Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who released a comprehensive analysis of her record. According to that analysis, Jackson gave sentences nearly 60% shorter than the national average for possession of child porn and nearly 50% shorter for distributors of child porn.