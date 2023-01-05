George Soros Doubles Funding to Group Working to Make the Supreme Court an Arm of the Leftist Establishment

The hard Left controls the Executive Branch and the Senate, and after the Kevin McCarthy imbroglio it may end up controlling the House as well, either by means of a Democrat speaker or, if McCarthy succeeds after all, a pliant, controlled opposition establishment Republican speaker. But the Judicial Branch is a big wrench in the works, as it’s full of Donald Trump appointees and others who simply won’t go along with the Left’s authoritarian, pro-abortion, internationalist, socialist agenda. George Soros, however, is intent on changing all that.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Wednesday that “progressive megadonor George Soros has ramped up donations to a group dedicated to packing the Supreme Court, signaling progressives’ determination to reshape the judiciary even after a string of defeats.” Soros’ Open Society Foundations have poured no less than $4.5 million into Demand Justice in order to “support policy advocacy on court reform.” According to the Free Beacon, “that’s nearly double the $2.5 million Soros gave the group in 2018, when it formed to oppose Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.”

Demand Justice actively supports the violent intimidation of Supreme Court Justices: “In the wake of the leaked 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon called for the removal of protective fencing around the Court to help protesters provide ‘more accountability’ of justices.”

Soros’ support for Defend Justice is just one part of a much larger agenda. In light of the money Soros has sunk into the Legislative Branch, this $4.5 million looks like a drop in the bucket. He gave $128,485,971 to Democrat candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, which no doubt played a considerable role in the outcome. And it isn’t as if we weren’t warned. As far back as 2004, then-Senator Hillary Clinton (D-Election Denial) declared, “We need people like George Soros, who is fearless and willing to step up when it counts.” Soros himself then came to the podium and said, “It is the first time that I feel that I need to stand up and do something, really, uh, imp—, uh, and become really engaged, um, in the electoral process in, in this country.” Oh, he’s engaged in the electoral process, all right.

One indication of the difference Soros made was that he gave, according to Politico, “$1 million for the Georgia runoff, which Sen. Raphael Warnock won…, giving Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate.” Soros is also working for the long term. Politico added that “last January, Soros seeded Democracy PAC with $125 million, a ‘long-term investment’ in his political priorities. The group was formed to support pro-democracy ‘causes and candidates, regardless of party’ and to invest in ‘strengthening the infrastructure of American democracy: voting rights and civic participation, civil rights and liberties, and the rule of law,’ Soros said in a statement at the time.”

This statement was, of course, a steaming pile of deception. Soros claims to support “pro-democracy” causes and candidates, regardless of party, but gives only to Democrats. His concern for “the infrastructure of American democracy” quite clearly refers not to our actual republic, but to “our democracy” that the Left is constantly claiming to protect, by which term they actually mean their own hegemony.

Soros has an eye for detail as well. The Capital Research Center (CRC) reported Friday that his “influence on left-wing DA candidates is often wildly underestimated. Since 2016, when Soros first began to back the campaigns of district attorneys (presumably as part of the ‘Resistance’ to the Trump administration), CRC researchers have tracked more than $29 million in funding from Soros through a personal network of political action committees (PACs) formed specifically to back left-wing DA candidates. In total, Soros cash has generously supported over 20 individual candidates, many of whom won their elections and remain in office today.” The result? “Skyrocketing violent crime, countless murders, little to no accountability, limited prosecutorial experience, a proclivity for scandal, and a tendency to unfairly prosecute political adversaries.” George Soros, CRC added, “certainly has a type.”

So what’s it all about? What is George Soros trying to do? The man himself shed some light on this question back in June 1993, when he told the UK’s Independent: “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.”

He has apparently inexhaustible amounts of money and an unshakeable dedication to backing candidates and causes that have the effect of weakening America and making it more squalid, poorer, and more dangerous than it was before he began showering Leftists with his largesse. If Soros is a god — or more precisely, if he thinks of himself as one — he is a god of vengeance and destruction, visiting harm upon the United States of America for evils real or imagined, and imperiling its very continued existence as a free society in the process. The $4.5 million to destabilize the Supreme Court is just a small part of a sinister whole.