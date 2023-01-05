News & Politics

'Did We Win?' Damar Hamlin Communicating With Doctors, Inquired About the Game

By Matt Margolis 2:59 PM on January 05, 2023
Buffalo Bills

On Thursday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center gave an update on the medical condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is reportedly responsive physically and neurologically and is communicating with doctors via writing since he cannot speak while intubated.

According to reports, Hamlin asked doctors, “Did we win?”

“Yes, Damar. You won. You’ve won the game of life,” a doctor told him.

According to Sports Illustrated, “There is no timetable for a return to football, but they are hoping to get the breathing tube out soon and send him further down ‘the road to recovery.'” USA Today reports that the NFL is “working through its options” regarding the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed and whether it will be resumed. “There’s also a chance the league calls it a no-contest, leaving the teams’ records as-is heading into Week 18.” Sources tell the Associated Press the NFL has decided not to resume the game.

