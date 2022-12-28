The Morning Briefing: Title 42 Is a Band-Aid on a Border Wound That Will Soon Bleed Out

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

This is an easy time of year to get distracted, as we all know. Sadly, the myriad crises plaguing this staggering Republic don’t take time off during the holidays. Or any time of year, for that matter.

Our border with Mexico has long been a mess but, to the surprise of no one, it’s gotten even messier under President LOLEightyonemillion’s reign of error. Democrats are typically awful when it comes to border security but the people running Biden’s brain are particularly bad at it. They don’t know that, of course. Ol’ Joe himself has assured us that the border is secure.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court helped beleaguered border states breathe a temporary sigh of relief, which Rick wrote about:

The Supreme Court stayed a trial judge’s ruling that would have ended Title 42 and has, for the time being, allowed the rule to remain in place. The court issued an unsigned 5-4 opinion that was a victory for the 19 states that had sued the federal government to keep Title 42 in place. Title 42 is a 1940s-era rule that limits immigration and asylum seekers during a national health crisis. It was originally put in place by Donald Trump in March 2020 and severely restricted the number of people seeking asylum by expelling all but a fraction of those who showed up at the border. Joe Biden eased the restrictions, but about 65% of all asylum seekers who showed up at the border were still expelled. The stay says nothing about the lawsuit by GOP states seeking to keep Title 42 in place.

What the border states like my own see as a lifeline, Team Biden and the Democrats see as an impediment to their open borders dreams. While Title 42 does help, it’s not a cure-all. Even with it in place, problems exist. El Paso is a powder keg that’s ready to blow, as we’ve seen in recent weeks.

My friend and colleague John Sexton wrote this at HotAir on Tuesday:

The left’s confusion about the border crisis benefits Biden because a lot of his base literally doesn’t know there’s a serious problem. And this is the key point: Biden doesn’t want them to know. His whole strategy on the border has been based around playing to that ignorance. Hence it’s always a “challenge” and never a crisis even when it’s historically the worst it has ever been. The media mostly goes along with this because it is made up almost entirely of people who want Joe Biden to succeed. So we don’t hear about “kids in cages” or “concentration camps” anymore even though the situation is objectively much worse than it was in 2018 or 2019.

We also don’t see a parade of D.C. Democrats visiting the border with camera crews in tow to show the American public the conditions being endured by the mass of humanity waiting to stream into the land of the free. They’ve been working overtime since Biden was installed in the Oval Office to create a fictional account of what’s happening. Avoiding the word “crisis” is the only policy they seem to have.

Well, they’re still working hard to get rid of Title 42 and anything that might slow down cartel business.

It’s real “inmates running the asylum” stuff when it comes to this administration and border security. The incoherence we see in other areas of policy becomes dangerous and deadly on Mexican border issues. Even if Republicans manage to sweep into the White House and take control of the Senate in 2024, they may have an unfixable mess at the border by then.

What’s most disturbing is that there doesn’t appear to be any breaking point for Team Biden when it comes to the border. The worse it gets, the more they commit to their fiction. As we’ve seen with Democrats time and again, they eventually reach a point of mass delusion where they all being believing their own stories.

If only we could convince the Democrats that open borders are bad for the climate.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This artist realized people were bored while waiting for the train, so he designed a bicycle that can knit scarves while you wait. The result? Warmth — and some fun — on a cold winter day. 🚲 🧣pic.twitter.com/tXP8PLswPG — Goodable (@Goodable) December 28, 2022

