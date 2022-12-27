LGBTQ+++™ Pinocchios Now Claim Male-to-Female Transgenders Can Get Periods: 'I'm a Real Girl'!

Biological assimilation into femininity has long been the final frontier for transgender activists — a Rubicon they had not yet been able to fully cross. Aspirational transgenders can get various sordid surgeries to appear more feminine; they can adopt feminine social roles, but they could never really become fully biologically female.

This nags at the LGBTQ+++™ community something fierce, as biological reality always belies the religious conviction that “transgender women are women,” full-stop. They wish they could menstruate because, like transgender Pinocchios, they want desperately to be real girls, despite the deep-seated and dysphoric knowledge that their goal is impossible.

For instance, transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney explains that he would like to be a mother one day because it would lend greater credibility to his performative femininity:

Of course, he doesn’t actually believe he could ever be a mother. It’s a self-affirming mantra that requires all participants to play-act along so that the fragile fiction can be maintained. The precise reason no one is allowed to question whether transgender women are women is that the claim falls apart upon the slightest scrutiny. They can’t tolerate dissent because it instantly crumbles their façade.

Similarly, transgenders now claim that they can literally have periods, a physical impossibility due to their total lack of the necessary biological equipment like a uterus or ovaries.

Ashley’s a 23-year-old trans girl who’s been on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for over a year. She takes a cocktail of the antiandrogen spironolactone and estradiol, a form of estrogen. About five months into her treatment, she began experiencing a predictable pattern of symptoms: First would come the soreness and swelling in her chest along with bouts of nausea; the next day, she’d endure painful abdominal cramping lasting minutes at a time, as well as constant nausea, hot flashes, dizziness, photosensitive migraines, and bloating. This cycle, she says, lasts for about six to seven days and repeats roughly every five weeks.

Let’s assume for the sake of argument that Ashley’s “period” symptoms are legitimate and not the product of transgender psychosis (58% of transgenders have a diagnosable psychiatric disorder compared to 13% in the general population). Causally, his cramps and hot flashes and whatever would have to do with the synthetic hormone cocktail of estrogens and anti-androgens that he shoots into his body daily and nothing at all to do with a female reproductive cycle.

The reaction from most real women, like my wife’s when I posed this dilemma to her, would be: why would anyone voluntarily want to experience menstrual cycles and all the discomfort that comes with them? The answer is that no amount of physical discomfort is too great provided that it buttresses their theatrical performance.