Insanity Wrap: Kamala Harris's Most Cringeworthy Video Ever

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Only women have uteruses and only women can menstruate. pic.twitter.com/FkQPZoi2O1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2022

Please tell me this is fake. It has to be fake, right?

Clearly, it’s fake because men, even men who have had their bodies surgically and chemically altered, don’t have menstrual cramps.

Also, he’s a terrible actor.

But he’s putting us on here, isn’t he? He’s just making fun of fraudsters like Dylan Mulvaney?

I hope so. But I just can’t tell.

Kamala Harris and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Kwanzaa Video

“Sincerity,” George Burns quipped, “if you can fake that, you’ve got it made.”

Alleged Vice President Kalama Harris fakes sincerity about as well as… sorry, but metaphor fails me this once. Harris’s nervous cackle, her condescending repetition of buzzwords, and the blithe way she plays fast and loose with the facts — when she plays with them at all — reveal a politician who just doesn’t give a damn whether or not she seems sincere.

Because she’s never had to. Harris is the product of San Francisco politics, where if you say the right things and make the right connections, you don’t have to be any good at actual politics.

That’s how Kamala Harris got to be one 80-year-old man’s missed heartbeat away from the most powerful office in the world.

Burns was overly optimistic, wasn’t he?

But Harris’s “Happy Kwanzaa” video with First Gentleman (I had to look up his name) Doug Emhoff ​might be her most cringeworthy non-attempt at sincerity ever.

“The hilarity of all of this is of course the idea that Vice President Kamala Devi Harris ever celebrated Kwanzaa,” American Moment’s Saurabh Sharma tweeted on Monday. Kwanzaa was invented in 1966 by serial abuser and “criminal Marxist” Ron Karenga, AKA Maulana Karenga.

Nevertheless, “Growing up Kwanzaa was a special time” for the Veep, even though she was born in 1964 and Kwanzaa didn’t gain traction until the 1990s. By then, Harris was well into her 30s — and even today Kwanzaa is celebrated by fewer the 2% of Americans.

The odds of Harris celebrating Kwanzaa as a kid are about the same as me skipping my celebratory bedtime brandy on Christmas Eve.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

Shelter dogs picking out their Christmas toys. pic.twitter.com/a1WsR2bGss — Kenneth Cole (@kennethcolereal) December 25, 2022

My family has three dogs, including two rescues. They’re the best.

You Gotta Feel It! It’s Electric!

Could? No, it’s gonna. I gare-run-tee.

There are more than half a million E.V.s in California, the most of any state. Although that represents a tiny share of the 14 million or so vehicles on the road in California, E.V.s already pose a problem for the state’s energy grid. Summer after summer, Californians are warned to minimize their energy use in the evenings, lest the state resort to rolling blackouts. E.V. owners typically recharge their cars overnight. Given that situation, the plan to dramatically increase the number of E.V.s seems impractical, to say the least.

California can’t keep the lights on — or the A/C, or the major appliances, etc. — as things stand now.

What’s Sacramento’s big plan for increasing electricity production to account for the phaseout of 13.5 million gas and diesel vehicles?

There isn’t one.

But, wait — there’s less! “In September, CARB unanimously approved a proposal to ban sales of new natural gas–powered furnaces and water heaters by 2030.”

That’ll be yet more stress on California’s stressed-out grid.

The best that can be said is that PG&E moved last month for approval to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant — “which supplies about 9% of the state’s power” — operating until 2030 instead of closing down in 2025. But all that will do is postpone the day that Californians lose nearly 10% of the electricity they’re already rationing.

“Rationing” is the keyword here.

The Democrat-Socialists in charge of California’s one-party state know exactly what they’re doing: Force everything and everyone they can onto a power source they control and won’t allow to grow to meet demand.

The privileged, the favored, and the connected will have all

the electricity they need.

Everybody else, not so much.

But no matter which group you’re in, you’ll have to go begging to Sacramento to get what you need.

Welcome to serfdom, California-style.

Quote(s) of the Week

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss totally, publicly contradicting and humiliating yourself.

‘Go Pay and I Let You Go’

On the one hand, it’s great seeing shop owners stand up for themselves. On the other hand, it’s a damn shame that the only way they can get justice is to go vigilante.

Exit Question: Is wearing a paper mask for protection against a virus while wrestling with strangers the funniest thing ever?

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

Communism, straight up:

For years, two administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ) have been withholding notifications of National Merit awards from the school’s families, most of them Asian, thus denying students the right to use those awards to boost their college admission prospects and earn scholarships. This episode has emerged amid the school district’s new strategy of “equal outcomes for every student, without exception.”

We might be getting to the point of public servants becoming so lawless that decent people decide that it’s either tar and feathers — or lampposts.

Krisit Noem Is Badass

WATCH 🚨 Gov. of South Dakota Kristi Noem uses the new flamethrower she got for Christmas pic.twitter.com/SjhSpahlpJ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 26, 2022

I want one.

And if you’re asking whether I mean the flamethrower or the governor, the answer is Yes.

A quick little something before we get to Insanity Wrap’s closing meme…

