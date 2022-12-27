Hear Me Out: We Need More Men Like Prince Harry

I just finished watching the six-part Netflix series “Harry & Meghan,” which chronicles the couple’s relationship with each other, the media, and the royal family. The series has been panned for everything from the narcissism of its stars (accurate) to some deceptive editing (above my pay grade), but for me, the takeaway is this: Harry is right to want to protect his family from the horrors that befell his late mother, Princess Diana. A real man does whatever is necessary to keep his family from harm. Harry should be commended for taking such drastic action—even relinquishing his royal titles and privileges to do so. He’s putting his money—literally—where his mouth is.

Let me admit up front that Meghan and Harry are insufferable wokesters who repeat talking points about white privilege and climate change ad nauseam throughout the series. They also complain endlessly about the lack of privacy accorded to them by the media, while hypocritically splashing their faces and their story all over Netflix and social media.

That said, I don’t think any of us can comprehend what it’s like to grow up or live in the British royal bubble. Despite the vast wealth, the castles, and the privilege, members of the royal family are essentially born into involuntary servitude. They’re expected to join “The Firm” and participate in an endless, lifelong series of pretentious public events, boring ribbon-cuttings, and charity endeavors, with no regard for their personal talents or desires.

If that weren’t bad enough, the royal family has a disturbing codependent relationship with the British press. The Royal Rota—a select group of media that are granted special access to the family—uses the royal family and is, in turn, used by it. Royals who refuse to perform for the Rota—or who don’t perform up to their standards—can expect a barrage of bad press. Meanwhile, the royal family routinely uses the Rota to circulate its own talking points, and even to retaliate against rogue members of the family, as they did to Princess Diana and apparently did when Meghan and Harry refused the toe the party line.

The British tabloids and paparazzi are a dangerous mafioso-style operation—they’re largely blamed for the death of Princess Diana, who perished in a car crash after being chased by the media. They’ve hounded Meghan and Harry relentlessly, hiding in bushes, climbing walls, stalking their children, and putting their lives in grave danger, even while the royal family cut off their security detail.

Can you blame Harry for not wanting his family to live like that? Or for wanting to be his own man, free from the constraints of the dysfunctional royal family? Over and over again in the Netflix series, he talks about wanting to protect his wife and children. “I accept that there’ll be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it, but I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my Mum (Princess Diana). I didn’t want history to repeat itself.” Meghan, to her credit, appears to relish Harry’s role as her protector, despite her feminist credentials. The couple appears to be deeply in love and dedicated to their children. If they believe that a life free from royal trappings is the best path to a healthy family, why would anyone complain about that?

Harry didn’t ask to be born into the royal family, and he certainly didn’t sign up for the media harassment, the lack of privacy, and the death threats. If he wants to make a life for his family in sunny California on a palatial estate, living on his own Netflix-derived dime, I say good for him. We need more fathers in the world who are willing to sacrifice everything for their families.