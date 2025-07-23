Top O' the Briefing
Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Keldebrenzk felt that olive loaf sandwiches took him to a dark place in his velvet poker dogs paintings.
Every once in a while, it's good to just think outside all of the boxes when pondering the news of the day. OK, maybe I just keep putting a little extra effort into not writing anything about Epstein.
Joe Biden's ne'er-do-well artiste boy is back in the news, and that's a good thing or a bad thing, depending on the observer. Hunter is a bit of a loose cannon, after all, and now that daddy isn't playing president anymore, other Democrats can admit that he is a liability. That assessment obviously works out well for Republicans.
A case could be made that, in the current state of mental unwellness in the Democratic Party, Hunter Biden may be one of the more normal ones. Food for thought.
His recent rambling and, well, energetic, interview was a bit of a gift to Republicans. Honestly, it was also more entertaining than Stephen Colbert ever was. Take this comedy gem about his father's trainwreck debate performance, which Matt wrote about:
Hunter’s initial story was a doozy. He told Callaghan, “I know exactly what happened in that debate. He flew around the world basically, and the mileage that he could have flown around the world three times. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired as s***. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep. He gets up on the stage, and he looks like he’s a deer in the headlights.”
What a fantastical tale. After four years of being forced to observe Biden the Elder, I think it's pretty safe to say that the guy never needed medicinal help to nod off. If he'd even been given a half dose of Ambien, he would probably still be asleep. Throughout his puppet presidency, Joe Biden was in need of stimulants, not sleep aids. For most of his important public appearances, he seemed to have gotten that kind of help from medical staff. Perhaps they'd exhausted the presidential supply of Adderall by the time that the debate rolled around.
My good friend and "Five O'Clock Somewhere" co-host Stephen Green came at the interview from another angle, noting that Drooling Joe's boy was brutally honest about several things, including the fact that Democratic Party hangers-on James Carville and David Axelrod haven't had a hit for decades.
Mr. Green wonders whether the refreshing veracity may have been made possible by a certain stimulant that Hunter Biden isn't supposed to have in his system any longer. Stephen covers all the legal angles regarding the speculation, but I'm just going to throw my opinion out there:
Hunter Biden is clean and sober like I'm a 6'10" NBA power forward. https://t.co/ZknxOKOqlW— SFK (@stephenkruiser) July 22, 2025
I would like to note that the "retired expert in the field of cocaine consumption" Stephen mentions was not me. I would also like to remind everyone that I am a comedian from the 1980s, so, well...you can draw your own conclusions. I am pretty sure that Hunter Biden may not be working his program very well.
Stephen concludes by saying that the Dems could use a little more of Hunter Biden's honesty, which is probably true. I prefer to think of him as another fracturing of the once-functional Democratic hive mind; an angry fly in the ointment, if you will. I would love to see the Dems head into the next couple of elections with the family and friends of their most recent president full of righteous indignation and a lack of willingness to play nice.
The other half are liars. More Than Half of Adults Admit to Peeing in Pools, Survey Finds
