Tired of Islamic Aggression? So Were the Peasants Who Saved Europe in 1456

Raymond Ibrahim | 11:08 AM on July 22, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

The following animated video tells the true story of how the poor common folk of Europe — those who had long suffered from Islam — finally rose up, took charge, and fought back. Abandoned by their nobles, ignored by their king, these everyday Europeans (the forgotten “deplorables” of their time) delivered a crushing blow to a massive Muslim army at the Siege of Belgrade on July 22, 1456. They were led by the great Hungarian hero John Hunyadi, who gave voice to their righteous anger: 

We have had enough of our men enslaved, our women raped, wagons loaded with severed heads of our people, the sale of chained captives, the mockery of our religion... We shall not stop until we succeed in expelling the enemy from Europe. 

This was the battle that saved Europe — and it wasn’t won by kings or elites, but by common men of faith who finally looked to themselves for deliverance:

For a readable version of the following video, click here.


Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

