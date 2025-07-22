ICE Tells Doxers: ‘The Law’s Coming for You’

The Trump administration is not going to sit silently by as ICE agents are doxed and endangered by radical leftist activists.

Activists continue to dox Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers online, with some radicals even developing websites and platforms to dox many agents and their families quickly. ICESpy is one such site that allows people to upload photos of individuals and assess if they match ICE agents’ profiles on LinkedIn. The personal information allows activists to target certain individuals and their families as part of the ongoing Democrat domestic terrorism.

ICE posted on X, “Run a website doxing and endangering ICE officers and their families? The law’s coming for you. We need our international partners’ help holding those outside our borders accountable, too.”

The agency shared a Fox News video where an ICE agent discussed the fallout of being doxed. The agent found photos of himself and his wife, along with their hometown, on one doxing website. “My wife is home a lot with my three kids and doesn’t have the ability to protect herself like I do,” the agent, whose face was blurred to protect his identity, told Fox. There is a financial and emotional cost, including the necessity of protecting his home, the agent emphasized.

Fox also showed images of an ICE officer who was dragged by a car 230 feet during an attempted traffic-stop arrest in Oklahoma. The agent was seriously injured. The criminal who injured him had been ordered deported years ago, but of course was not removed.

ICE wants the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to go after doxers and ensure more agents and families do not have to go through the nightmare of fear and violence that many have already faced, as attacks on ICE agents have spiked 700% since the same time last year.

The shooting in New York City of an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer by an illegal alien criminal has brought attention to the dangers that federal authorities, specifically, and American citizens, in general, face from violent illegal aliens. Trump, reacting to the shooting, praised “an incredible CBP Officer” who “was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden.”

The illegal alien in question “was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED,” the president added. “The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage.” The officer did survive the attack.

“Imagine if you’re a child of that ICE agent, and your dad’s picture is there along with his phone number saying he’s kidnapping people.”



Left-wing activists slammed for doxxing @ICEgov agents, as @kayleighmcenany says they have the “hardest job in the country.” pic.twitter.com/U9x7hyvgbZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 6, 2025

Unfortunately, more attacks — and ones deliberately aimed at certain individuals — are likely to occur if the doxing continues. ICESpy, the doxing website mentioned above, asks, “Concerned you may know an ICE employee? Use this helpful app to check. Just point your camera and press the photo button. We'll check against hundreds of ICE employee photos from LinkedIn and show you the closest match.” The people running the site need to be investigated and prosecuted.

