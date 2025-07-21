Homan: ICE Will ‘Flood the Zone’ for Sanctuary Cities

Border czar Tom Homan, undaunted by Democrats’ violence and viciousness in sanctuary cities, is vowing to bring an army of federal immigration officers to clean out the criminals.

Democrat state and local officials still encourage violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while simultaneously shielding dangerous illegal alien criminals from detection and arrest. But the Trump administration will not be slackening in its efforts. Homan vowed, “Sanctuary cities get exactly what they don’t want—more agents in the community [and] more agents in the worksite[s].” He condemned the shooting of an immigration officer by an illegal.

JUST IN: Trump border czar Tom Homan: “Sanctuary cities are now our priority. We’re gonna flood the zone." pic.twitter.com/QYIh1XyW14 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 21, 2025





As attacks on ICE spiked 700%, it’s clear there’s a serious Democrat domestic terrorism problem. Recently, when ICE raided a California cannabis farm, it found criminals including rapists and a kidnapper, along with unaccompanied minors being exploited for underaged labor. What was CA Gov. Gavin Newsom’s response? He condemned the raid. This is why Homan is promising to “flood the zone” with ICE agents in sanctuary jurisdictions.

“Sanctuary cities are now our priority,” Homan stated emphatically. He accused, “sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals. President Trump is not going to tolerate it, and I’ll work every day with [Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem] to make sure we get as many bad guys, illegal aliens, out of this country that we can.”

Homan made the comments following the attack this weekend on an off duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer in New York. As I previously reported:

Despite being shot during the robbery, the officer managed to return fire and wound the illegal alien robber too... The criminal, Trump clarified, “was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED.” He returned to talking about the new violent crime of the released illegal: “The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage.”

Noem condemned the previous release of the illegal alien criminal too, according to The Daily Signal. “There’s absolutely zero reason that someone who is scum of the earth like this should be running loose on the streets of New York City,” she said. “Make no mistake, this officer is in the hospital today, fighting for his life, because of policies of the mayor of this city and the [New York] City Council.”

In fact, politicians and local law enforcement officials who are actively interfering with ICE operations could be arrested too, as they are arguably breaking federal law. 8 U.S. Code § 1324 also states that anyone who “encourages or induces an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States, knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence is or will be in violation of law” or “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien” violates the law.

Law and order is now the rule of the day, and all criminals should face equal justice.

