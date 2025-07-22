ICE Director: We’re Going After Exploitation Operations

Human traffickers and child exploiters beware. The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vowed to go after anyone illegally and unjustly abusing workers and children.

On NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” acting ICE Director Todd Lyons took on the illegal migration issue of human trafficking. “We want to go ahead and exploit those American businesses that are illegally taking credit off the men and women that they have working for them. We are going after the businesses as well,” he vowed. This is exactly what we voted for when we put Donald Trump in office.

Child trafficking and human trafficking exploded under the Biden administration, which lost track of over 300,000 migrant kids, as the federal government all but stopped evaluating work sites and actively encouraged people to come across the border with children — any children. Since the Biden administration ended DNA testing for illegal alien “family groups,” who was to know whether the kids were related to the adults or not?

Democrats love to babble about warrantless arrests, even though the law explicitly gives federal immigration authorities the power to arrest anyone suspected of being an illegal alien without a warrant (see 8 U.S. Code § 1357).

Lyons wryly commented, “We hear all the time, from the left and the right, hey, we’ll support you if you have a criminal warrant, search warrant signed by a judge. And when you see a lot of the worksite that we’ve done, like the marijuana grow farm or the events on June 6 that led to the riots and the protesting of us in L.A., they were actual federal criminal warrants that ICE was going to a location that either had possible human trafficking, child exploitation, or some type of criminal event. That’s what ICE is focused on right now.”

When ICE raided a California cannabis farm and found rapists, a kidnapper, and other criminals, as well as underage workers, Gov. Gavin Newsom and a horde of leftists protested against ICE. They weren’t worried about child trafficking or violent criminals, only federal law enforcement. Newsom sobbed, “Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields. Trump calls me ‘Newscum’ — but he’s the real scum,” Newsom sobbed. No empathy for the evidently trafficked kids or the victims of the dangerous criminals found there.

Lyons emphasized, “We’re not just focused on the illegal migrants or the people working illegally. We want to go ahead and [target] those American businesses that are illegally taking credit off the men and women that they have working for them. We are going after the businesses as well.”

Border czar Tom Homan just responded to the NY shooting of an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer by an illegal alien, as Homan threatened to “flood the zone” in sanctuary cities with ICE officers. Lyons and Homan are doubling down on enforcing the law despite domestic terrorism from leftist protestors and active interference from Democrat politicians.

