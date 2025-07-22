Hear Me Out: Dems Need More Hunter Bidens on Blow

If there's one thing Democrats need right now, it's a V-E Day parade's worth of Bolivian marching powder up Hunter Biden's nose — and, no, I'm (mostly) not kidding.

Before I get to that, did you watch any of that three-hour, DUI-wreck of an interview Biden did with GenZ gonzo YouTuber Andrew Callaghan? PJ Media's own Scott Pinsker has the juicy details for you, including multiple references — sniff! — to the former First Son's apparent and extremely current drug use.

I'll get to why that's a good thing in just a moment, but PJ's lawyers asked me to state — categorically and in a legally defensible way — that I write these words with a total absence of malice, and make no direct accusations that Biden was coked up like John Belushi in a Studio 54 men's room around 4 a.m.

But c'mon.

I asked a retired expert in the field of cocaine consumption to give me his best guess on how much blow went up Biden's nose before and during that three-hour interview, and their answer came in the form of a question, Jeopardy-style: "You know that scene from 'Scarface?'"

"I certainly do, joo cockaroacha," I replied in my best Tony Montana voice.

And Another Thing: Every red-blooded American male between the ages of 45 and 65 can do a recognizable Al Pacino "Scarface" impression.

I wish no harm on Hunter Biden and hope he gets the treatment he obviously needs — again. But let's look at his personal problem from the angle of Democrats swimming neck deep in an alligator swamp of problems.

Biden sat down for the kind of free-wheeling, long-form interview Kamala Harris never would or could.

Bernie Sanders might, but no one except for three aging members of the Vermont Socialist Kool-Aid Club would watch it. And the only way anyone is going to sit down with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for that long would be on OnlyFans.

It had to be Hunter. And Hunter being Hunter, he probably had to be coked up

Sure, Biden indulged in plenty of CYA and excuse-mongering, which is exactly what you'd expect from someone whose increasingly senescent father was sidelined out of his reelection campaign by senior members of his own party. But Biden also told some hard truths that no other Democrat would or could.

Here are three:

On Hollywood phonies: "I agree with Quentin Tarantino. George Clooney is not a f***ing actor. He is a f***ing, I don’t know what he is, he’s a brand."

On aging Clinton and Obama hands: "James Carville—who hasn’t run a race in 40 f***ing years—and David Axelrod, who had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama. And that was because of Barack Obama—not because of f***ing David Axelrod."

On the Dems who defenestrated his dad: "What they proved, what the Democratic Party proved is they have no guts."

Of course, Biden also said this of Kamala Harris: "I truly love her like family, and I think that she would have made an incredible president."

Drugs are bad, m'kay?

When Jake Tapper ripped Biden back in May for being "provably, demonstrably unethical, sleazy and prone to horrible decisions," it was as close as I'd ever come to liking him. Biden, not Tapper — I still hate that preening git.

Did he have to be coked up to do all that? This is Hunter Biden we're talking about, so we can excuse a little (legally theoretical) drug abuse and just be thankful that he didn't spend the interview with an underage Ukrainian escort on his lap.

So in his own way, Biden was on his best behavior for the Callaghan interview. And if Democrats want to claw out of the 19% approval rating crater they're in, they could use more figures like Biden willing to speak the hard truths.

Just maybe don't sniff so much that Kamala Harris seems like a good idea again.

