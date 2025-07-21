Hunter Biden Is Rip-Snorting FURIOUS at ‘That F-n’ George Clooney, Hopes to Invade El Salvador

Hunter Biden is rip-snorting furious at your snide jokes, personal insults, and drug-related puns (he nose what you’re saying). Yeah, his father might’ve left the Oval Office, but this is no time to powder his nose and/or take a deep breath: Hunter is doing drawing a line in the sand, settling “scores” with all his father’s enemies.

Including: George Clooney, James Carville, David Axelrod, David Plouffe, Anita Dunn, Donald Trump, Rahm Emanuel, David Plouffe, the “Pod Save America” podcast, the New York Post, Fox News, conservatives, and the nation of El Salvador.

(Spoiler alert: His enemies list is really, REALLY long.)

A 3+ hour interview with Hunter Biden dropped today, courtesy of “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan.” All the aforementioned folks were explicitly name-dropped in the podcast.

For all you Hunter Biden superfans, here’s the link you’ve been waiting for (I know! It’s like Christmas in July!):

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Fun fact: Hunter Biden swears approximately 139 times, averaging about 46 swears an hour. (Just something to keep in mind, next time you hear someone complaining about the “crassness” of the Trump family.)

But in between those incessant F-bombs, his bitterness over President Biden’s ignoble exit loomed large. More than anything else, the podcast’s theme was Hunter Biden’s fury: He’s mad as hell — and now that he no longer has to worry about Election Day, his forked tongue has been unleashed.

Yessir, his nose was definitely out of joint. I mean, he was about to blow his top. (Sniff.)

“F*** him and everybody around him, I don’t have to be f***king nice,” Hunter said of George Clooney. The Hollywood actor, of course, had committed the unforgiveable sin of noticing Joe Biden’s senility, thus earning Hunter’s ire.

“Number one, I agree with [director] Quentin Tarantino, George Clooney is not a f***ing actor … he is a brand,” huffed Hunter. “He’s great friends with Barack Obama. F*** you. What do you have to do with f***ing anything? Why do I have to f***ing listen to you?”

Apparently, George Clooney failed to realize his place on the pecking order. (Hunter Biden doesn’t like it when people stick their noses where they don’t belong. Sniff.)

But he wasn’t the only one:

“James Carville, who hasn’t run a race in 40 f***ing years, and David Axelrod, who had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama — that was because of Barack Obama, not because of f***ing David Axelrod,” Hunter fumed. “And David Plouffe and all of these guys in the ‘Pod Save America,’ guys who were junior f***ing speech writers on Barack Obama’s Senate staff who have been dining out on the relationship with him for years, making millions of dollars, the Anita Dunns of the world, who’s made $40, $50 million off the Democratic Party they’re all going to insert their judgment.”

Ouch! Hunter Biden didn’t hold back. (Wonder why he didn’t keep his powder dry? Sniff.)

And correct me if I’m wrong… but did HUNTER FREAKING BIDEN just complain about Democrats unethically profiting from their political relationships?!

In The Hill’s take, they opined that Hunter’s media blitz was good news for the GOP:

Republicans viewed Hunter Biden’s reemergence as a gift, as they have tried to keep the former president and his mental acuity in the headlines. Democrats, meanwhile, were left shaking their heads at yet another self-inflicted controversy sparked by the former first family.

Hunter Biden had harsh words for CNN’s Jake Tapper, who recently wrote a tell-all book about Joe Biden’s dementia, alleging that the First Son was “almost like a chief of staff.” According to Hunter, that’s utterly untrue:

“I was in that White House 12 days over the course of the last two years of the administration,” he said. “I stayed as far away as I possibly could — which, by the way, broke my heart.”

He also blamed Ambien for his father’s disastrous debate performance. As the New York Post reported:

“I know exactly what happened in that debate,” Hunter, 55, told YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan in an interview released Monday on the anniversary of Joe Biden ending his re-election bid. “He flew around the world. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep and he gets up on the stage and looks like a deer in the headlights.”

But if you were curious what a Hunter Biden-led White House would look like, it might involve a military junta in El Salvador. Remarkably, he recommended an armed invasion of Latin America, in order to bring illegal aliens back into the country:

“I would pick up the phone and call the president in El Salvador and say, you either f***king send them back or I’m going to f***king invade,” the former first son, 55, fumed in an interview with YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan released Monday. “It’s a f***king crime what they’re doing.”

He also bashed white people for disagreeing with his father’s open border policy:

“People are really upset about illegal immigration? F*** you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f***king table? Who do you think washes your dishes?” the Biden scion said.

Thank you for your consideration!