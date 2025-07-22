Hunter Biden's Excuse for His Dad's Debate Disaster Backfires Spectacularly

Hunter Biden just can’t help himself. In a desperate bid to defend his father, Joe Biden, he’s stumbled into yet another mess, this time trying to rewrite the narrative around the former president’s disastrous 2024 debate performance.

In a recent three-hour podcast with Andrew Callaghan, Hunter claimed Joe was doped up on Ambien before the debate, painting a picture of an overworked, jet-lagged 81-year-old who just needed a nap.

But when the backlash hit — hard — he backpedaled faster than a Democrat fleeing a border security vote. This isn’t just a family drama; it’s a window into the Biden clan’s relentless spin to dodge accountability.

Hunter’s initial story was a doozy. He told Callaghan, “I know exactly what happened in that debate. He flew around the world basically, and the mileage that he could have flown around the world three times. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired as s***. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep. He gets up on the stage, and he looks like he’s a deer in the headlights.” Seriously? The idea that Joe Biden’s team would pump him full of sedatives before the biggest political stage of his career is laughable—if it weren’t so disturbing.

But here’s the kicker: after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer turned up the heat, Hunter scrambled to retract his Ambien bombshell. Comer, who’s been digging into the Biden White House’s murky decision-making, zeroed in on this claim.

“This could affect his decision-making. And again, that’s what this whole investigation is about,” Comer said, pointing to his probe into whether Joe had the mental capacity to sign off on executive actions. “The fact that Joe Biden did an interview with The New York Times and said that — and admitted — that he didn’t know who all those people were that [he] gave pardons,” Comer added, noting Joe “delegated that to staff.”

Naturally, Hunter’s team issued a “clarification” faster than you can say “damage control,” insisting that he didn’t mean to imply that Joe was drugged during the debate. Sure, Hunter.

Hunter Biden later told ABC News' Jonathan Karl he was not saying that his father was taking Ambien immediately before the debate -- he was making a point about his travel schedule in the weeks before the debate. "I have no idea whether or not he used Ambien while traveling through multiple times zones in the weeks leading up to the debate. My point was that his debate performance was completely out of character then and now, he said." The former president's team declined to comment to ABC News. Hunter Biden continued to forcefully push back on any assertion that there was some sort of cover-up of his father's condition, and said that progressives rushed to his father's side to laud his agenda in the fallout of that debate. He claimed that, at first, Nancy Pelosi was the lone voice doubting Joe Biden's place on the Democratic ticket.

For example, let’s look at the broader pattern here. The Biden family has a long history of covering up inconvenient truths. The book “Original Sin” by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson revealed how the Bidens hid Beau Biden’s terminal cancer diagnosis in 2013, even getting a doctor to issue a fraudulent “clean bill of health” while Beau was secretly flying across the country for treatments under an alias.

Sound familiar? It’s the same playbook they used to downplay Joe’s cognitive decline during his presidency.

This isn’t just about one debate flop. It’s about a White House that operated under a cloud of deception, with Hunter Biden — convicted felon and self-appointed “chief of staff,” according to Tapper — pulling strings while Joe shuffled through his presidency.

So it looks like the Biden family’s house of cards is crumbling. Hunter’s attempt to spin Joe’s debate disaster only raised more questions about who was really running the show — and what they were hiding.

So it looks like the Biden family's house of cards is crumbling. Hunter's attempt to spin Joe's debate disaster only raised more questions about who was really running the show — and what they were hiding.