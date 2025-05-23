The Biden Family's Pattern of Health Deception Spans Decades

Joe Biden’s legacy, which was already hanging by a thread, has taken a brutal hit in recent weeks — thanks in large part to the fallout from "Original Sin," the explosive new book by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, and the damning release of audio from Biden’s interviews with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

When Biden revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis, his team probably expected a wave of sympathy and a media break. Instead, they got skepticism. Medical experts began questioning the timeline, suggesting that the cancer had been known — and deliberately hidden — for years.

And now, even more evidence is emerging that this wasn’t an isolated cover-up. The Biden deception machine didn’t begin with his mental decline or cancer diagnosis; it’s been humming along for years.

It turns out that the Bidens deliberately misled the public about Beau Biden's brain cancer while he was serving as Delaware's attorney general.

"Beau’s cancer treatment also demonstrated the Biden’s capacity for denial and the lengths they would go to to avoid transparency about health issues, even when the person in question is an elected official, in this case the sitting attorney general of Delaware," the book claims.

The book details how Beau Biden collapsed in the summer of 2013 during a family vacation and that he subsequently faced surgery to remove a brain tumor. By the fall, Beau Biden started to reduce his public appearances and media interviews. "In September, Biden and Beau’s team internally debated how much to disclose about Beau — the vice president’s son and a state’s top law enforcement officer — but ultimately said nothing," the book said. "In November, Beau told a local reporter he had been given a ‘clean bill of health.’" Months later, in February 2014, a neurologist revealed that a "small lesion" was removed from Beau Biden's brain — even though the former president later shared the tumor was larger than a golf ball.

The book reveals that Hallie Biden expressed frustration and confusion over the decision to keep Beau’s declining health a secret because she believed the public would have shown support if they had known. But both Joe and Beau were adamantly opposed to disclosing his condition, insisting on privacy despite the circumstances.

It also claims that then-Vice President Joe Biden went so far as to instruct his staff to “mislead” the press about his whereabouts. While official statements often said he was heading to Delaware for the weekend, he was frequently flying to Houston to be with Beau during his treatment, intentionally keeping the true nature of his travel off the radar.

That really puts his frequent vacations to Delaware during his presidency in perspective, doesn't it?

But here's what's truly revealing: according to the book, "Publicly acknowledging Beau's illness would make it a reality. It was them against the world." That mindset explains so much about how the Bidens operate; they believe they're above basic transparency with the American people.

The parallels to today couldn’t be clearer. The Biden White House went to great lengths to hide Joe Biden’s cognitive decline: limiting press access, curating appearances, and having staff walk back his constant missteps. But this isn’t new. The Bidens have a long history of putting image above honesty.

Whether it was concealing Beau’s brain cancer while he was attorney general or covering up Joe’s decline and cancer as president, the Bidens have proven that when forced to choose between political convenience and public truth, they’ll take the cover-up every time.

