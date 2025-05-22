The Walls Are Closing in on Biden’s Inner Circle

Earlier this week, I made the case that Dr. Kevin O’Connor — Joe Biden’s longtime physician and former White House doctor — should be called to testify before Congress about his role in the cover-up of Biden’s obvious cognitive decline and now his cancer diagnosis. A growing number of medical experts agree that Biden’s condition didn’t just appear out of nowhere; it was likely known about for years. And now, we may finally be seeing the walls start to close in.

Advertisement

On Thursday, House Oversight Chairman James Comer ramped up his investigation into the deliberate and coordinated cover-up, not just of Biden’s mental and physical deterioration, but also the possible unauthorized use of an autopen to greenlight sweeping executive actions, including controversial pardons.

In a major development, Comer sent formal letters demanding transcribed interviews with five of Biden’s closest insiders. The list includes Dr. Kevin O’Connor himself, former Domestic Policy Council Director Neera Tanden, and longtime Biden loyalists Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini, and Ashley Williams. According to Comer, these individuals weren’t just witnesses; they were likely key players in the effort to hide Biden’s true condition while quietly allowing others to operate the levers of power on his behalf.

If the Biden team thought they could run out the clock, they have another thing coming. The investigation is gaining traction, and accountability may finally be catching up.

“The cover-up of President Biden’s obvious mental decline is a historic scandal. The American people deserve to know when this decline began, how far it progressed, and who was making critical decisions on his behalf,” Comer said in a statement released Thursday. “Key executive actions signed by autopen, such as sweeping pardons for the Biden Crime Family, must be examined considering President Biden’s diminished capacity. Today, we are calling on President Biden’s physician and former White House advisors to participate in transcribed interviews so we can begin to uncover the truth.”

Advertisement

Related: DOJ Official Names Top Three Suspects in Biden Autopen Scandal

Last year, Comer tried to pull back the curtain on who was really running the country, and the Biden White House slammed the door shut. Comer subpoenaed three of Biden’s top handlers — Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams — all of whom played key roles in shielding the increasingly incapacitated president from scrutiny.

He also requested a transcribed interview with Biden’s physician, O’Connor. The response? Total obstruction. The Biden White House flat-out refused to make the aides available.

The Trump White House won’t be able to protect them now. Nor will the Justice Department. As you may remember, when Comer subpoenaed the audio recordings from Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into Biden’s classified documents scandal, then-Attorney General Merrick Garland ignored the subpoena, once again proving that the so-called “most transparent administration in history” was anything but.

“Any continued obstruction will be met with swift and decisive action,” Comer’s statement continued. “The American people demand transparency and accountability now.”

Now, with fresh momentum and damning new revelations, including one from Jake Tapper’s book, “Original Sin,” where a White House insider confessed, “Five people were running the country, and Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board," Comer is pushing forward. Just last week, he announced that the investigation into the cover-up of Biden’s decline and the shady use of the autopen to green-light major decisions is far from over.

Advertisement

If the Biden team thought the heat was off now that Joe is out of office, they were dead wrong.

The cover-up of Biden's mental decline may be the biggest scandal in presidential history. As we continue investigating who was really running our country and who enabled the deception, you need access to the full story. Become a VIP member today to get exclusive content and ad-free access to our critical reporting. Use the code FIGHT for 60% off.