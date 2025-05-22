DOJ Official Names Top Three Suspects in Biden Autopen Scandal

During a revealing segment on Mark Halperin's show "2WAY Tonight," Senior Trump DOJ official Ed Martin dropped a political bombshell. Martin named names in the growing scandal surrounding President Joe Biden’s — or someone's — use of the autopen, the mechanical device used to sign official documents. According to Martin, the issue isn’t the use of the autopen itself, but who was really in charge of it while Biden’s cognitive state was in steep decline.

“All presidents use autopen, but there seems to be a sense in the Trump administration that Joe Biden — or people on his behalf — used the autopen to sign things, including pardons, that may not be legally or constitutionally permissible if Biden wasn’t actually the one authorizing them,” Halperin noted off the bat. He then read from a Truth Social post by President Trump, who accused Biden’s handlers of hijacking the autopen process and engaging in “treason at the highest level.”

Ed Martin then confirmed that he’s been probing the issue for some time. “I was in the office as U.S. Attorney for about five days when I wrote to a number of senior Biden officials in the White House, asking, ‘What did you know about Joe Biden’s competence and the pardons?’” Martin said. While he didn’t get many responses, he revealed that some of the recipients quickly lawyered up.

According to Martin, the use of the autopen wasn’t the problem — unless it was being used to mask Biden’s incapacity. “If you have someone who’s not competent, they can’t enter into a contract,” he said. “And if you do enter into a contract, you’ve committed fraud.” He described the Biden pardons as “unprecedented,” particularly the mass wave of pardons issued just before Christmas, and questioned whether Biden was even aware of them.

Then came the real revelation. Martin said a whistleblower recently came forward — “a senior Democrat from the Biden 2020 campaign at the highest levels” — who identified the individuals allegedly controlling access to the president and profiting from it. “The gatekeepers were [Ron] Klain, Anita Dunn, and Bob Bauer,” Martin stated. “Those three were really dominant characters in the White House.”

He added, “I said, ‘What about Susan Rice? What about some of these others?’ And they said, ‘No, these were the ones.’” Martin also mentioned that Steve Ricchetti and even Jill Biden had peripheral involvement, but the core control, according to the whistleblower, rested with that trio.

One thing that really stuck out to me was the overlap between this list and the list of people Former DNC insider Lindy Li revealed as Biden advisors who were running the White House for Joe Biden.

“Steve Ricchetti. Anita Dunn. Mike Donilon. Ron Klain. Jeff Zients. Bob Bauer, Biden's personal lawyer," Li revealed back in February. “I’m going to get in so much trouble for saying all this — please give me credit for it — but these are the people who ran our country for the last four years.”

When pressed by Halperin to clarify the breaking news, Martin said, “Nobody knows that I was writing to these folks at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including the Biden family. I don’t think anybody has seen that.” He emphasized that he was ahead of the curve, noting others only began investigating this “120 days later.”

Ed Martin, a senior Trump Justice Department official, says he started investigating the Biden White House’s use of the autopen when he was recently interim U.S. attorney for Washington D.C. “The gatekeepers were Klain and Anita Dunn and Bob Bauer, and those three were really the… pic.twitter.com/DgJeGF4w0z — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) May 20, 2025

If true, these allegations could mark one of the most serious breaches of presidential power in modern history. Martin concluded, “We have to get to the bottom of it for the American people… it may not be criminal, but it certainly should be a scandal of the first order in American history.”

