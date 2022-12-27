Western Canadian Province Passes 'Sovereignty Act,' Challenges Federal Rule

Lawmakers in Alberta, the largely rural Canadian province situated above Montana, have recently rejected Canadian authoritarianism headed by WEF puppet Justin Trudeau — the open admirer of Chinese-style communism who recently called public protests against his iron-fisted rule “troublesome.”

PM Justin Trudeau at a hearing today: “Using protests to demand changes to public policy is something that I think is worrisome” pic.twitter.com/rtKERsGnM6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 25, 2022

Via The Guardian:

Alberta has passed a controversial “sovereignty act” that could allow the province to ignore federal laws, setting the stage for a combative relationship with the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and tense relations with Indigenous leaders. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, the governing United Conservative party passed Bill 1, the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act, after weeks of criticism over the proposed law – and only after stripping away a contentious provision that would have allowed the provincial cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws.

The essence of the law is to give local jurisdictions — schools, police departments, municipal bodies, etc. — the legal greenlight to disregard federal decrees like draconian COVID-19 restrictions. So the next time Canada’s mini-Castro tries to lock the whole country down from Ottawa, the people of Alberta would at least have some legal authority to reject his edicts.

As the corporate media reporting on this have gleefully noted, there is very little success of Alberta’s challenge to the federal government’s (which serves as a wholly co-opted proxy for the WEF) hegemony surviving legal scrutiny. Federal power is too fully entrenched through legal fiat for a provincial renegade bill to pass muster.

The law, instead, is representative of a shift in the public consciousness and a harbinger of things to come.

Trudeau’s uncharacteristically muted response to the direct challenge to his authority potentially indicates that he is aware of his precarious political position, even if he knows the law will get struck down in court. “I’m not going to take anything off the table, but I’m also not looking for a fight. We want to continue to be there to deliver for Albertans. My focus is always going to be constructive in terms of delivering for people right across the country,” he said. Contrast that reaction with his defamation of Canadian truckers last year as domestic terrorists.

Recent polling indicates that a majority of Canadians now want Trudeau to step down in the new year. In his moment of weakness, now is the time for his opponents — all the decent people who have suffered under his dominion for years now — to dig in the knife (metaphorically).

But purging Trudeau would itself only be a symbolic act. His cabinet, which likely contains his successor, as WEF head Klaus Schwab brags openly, is likewise compromised.

Rather than a meaningless change of the titular puppet-in-chief, what Canada needs is a wholesale political revolution. It needs way more of what Alberta is dishing out.