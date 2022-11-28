Canadian PM Trudeau: 'Using Protests to Demand Changes to Public Policy Is Something That I Think Is Worrisome'

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau — inheritor of the neoliberal throne from his former PM father and admitted admirer of the Chinese dictatorship — appeared before the Public Order Emergency Commission to answer softball questions about his brutal crackdown last winter on Freedom Truckers protesting his arbitrary, nonsensical, anti-science vaccine mandates.

Importantly for domestic U.S. concerns, Trudeau colluded (possibly unconstitutionally) with Joe Biden to crush the fully legal and legitimate protests at the Canadian capital. The GOP Congress should look into this in the next session, among many other desperately needed investigations.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the call he had with U.S. President Joe Biden Friday on the ongoing trucker convoy in Ottawa, causing border blockages between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/bS4JiT5HEg — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 11, 2022

Via CBC:

The live testimony portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission came to a close on Friday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stand. His keenly anticipated appearance before the commission inquiry offered many telling moments and pointed criticisms. The commission was launched to examine the government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act to handle the anti-vaccine mandate protests that swarmed the downtown streets of the nation’s capital last winter. As commission counsel Shantona Chaudhury pointed out Friday morning, the commission had heard mountains of evidence before Friday but was missing one important perspective — that of the prime minister who invoked the Emergencies Act back in February.

Trudeau’s testimony mostly consisted of the nonsensical woke word salad one would expect, except for this little nugget that he dropped:

I think we have a robust, functioning democracy. Protests, public protests are an important part of making sure we’re getting messages out there and Canadians are getting messages out there and highlighting how the feel on various issues. Using protests to demand changes of public policy is something that I think is worrisome. [emphasis added]

PM Justin Trudeau at a hearing today: “Using protests to demand changes to public policy is something that I think is worrisome” pic.twitter.com/rtKERsGnM6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 25, 2022

The (supposedly) elected leader of a Democracy™ now publicly claims with a straight face that protesting for the purpose of affecting public policy is “worrisome”!

Aside from the obvious idiocy of the proposition — for what other conceivable purpose would protesters petition the government if not to change policy? — one is forced to wonder about Trudeau’s inconsistency on the issue.

For instance, surely he would have opposed the BLM riots — unfortunately timed as they were, smack dab in the middle of the Most Deadly Pandemic of Our Lifetime™ in May/June 2020. The riots were, after all, a reaction to an American incident that had nothing to do with Canada. Trudeau would never have supported such demonstrations, all as a cynical PR stunt to virtue signal to the leftist mob that is his voting base!

Surely not.

Right?

Oops!

In his appearance before the Public Order Emergency Commission, Trudeau was not asked about the Ontario government’s recent declaration of forced psychiatric medication of the “vaccine-hesitant.” But let’s not be naïve: He would love to drug his population into compliance, Brave New World-style. And, depending on how compliant Canadians are moving forward, he just might get his wish.