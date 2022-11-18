WATCH: Xi Humiliates Justin Trudeau at G20

Chinese Communist Party boss and newly anointed dictator for life, Xi Jinping, verbally berated the effeminate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the recent G20 summit in front of cameras.

Through his translator, Xi denounced his counterpart in the grand tradition of the Maoist struggle session for allegedly leaking the contents of a discussion between the two: “Everything we discussed has been leaked… that’s not appropriate.”

BREAKING: Chairman Xi dresses down Justin Trudeau like a junior employee for leaking their private conversation to the media. Trudeau can barely walk after pic.twitter.com/QlRtbiBSIg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 16, 2022

Xi was a halt-step away from strapping the dunce cap on Trudeau and sending him to the corner to sulk and be pelted with rotten vegetables—Cultural Revolution-style.

The proper retort for anyone with a spinal cord, much less a man with as much nominal power as Trudeau, would have been: “I don’t require lectures on appropriateness from the government that birthed a worldwide pandemic in a poorly run lab. Buzz off back to your Third World hellhole. Pray I don’t purge all the CCP spies you’ve infested my country with and that we keep buying your plastic crap to keep your economy afloat. I answer to the people of Canada, not to an unelected despot.”

Instead, in response, Trudeau, who listened attentively to the lecture like a chastened schoolboy, muttered some vague, indiscernible talking points under his breath about Democracy™ and Our Values™ and whatever and flittered away stage-left, properly cowed.

Sad!

He can talk tough to his own citizens for the offense of exercising their rights as free people to protest mandatory vaccinations, smearing them as Nazis.

Meanwhile, in stark contrast, on the world stage, he assumes the role of the whipping boy for his authoritarian communist daddy, for whom he has professed his deep admiration.

Justin Trudeau: "There's a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime." pic.twitter.com/Vxwn2DhpgZ — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) April 11, 2022

Whom does Trudeau really serve?