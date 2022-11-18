Men's Health Crisis: Unprecedented, Generational Decline in Testosterone Levels

Dovetailing with Rick Moran’s recent reporting on worldwide falling sperm counts, much-overlooked research published by the Yale School of Medicine in 2020 documents the population-level decline in testosterone—even, unexpectedly, in teenage and 20-something young males—in the Western world in the last five decades:

From 1999 to 2016, testosterone levels have declined in adolescent and young adult men (AYA)… After controlling for confounders—including year of study, age, race, BMI, comorbidity status, alcohol and smoking use, and level of physical activity— total testosterone was lower among men in the later (2011-2016) versus earlier (1999-2000) cycles .

Testosterone naturally drops by about 1% every year after levels peak in a man’s early 20s. That’s not what’s happening here. This is not about normal aging, nor other factors like sedentary lifestyles or obesity.

Additional research published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism backs up the concerning generational decline in testosterone levels:

Recent years have seen a substantial, and as yet unrecognized, age-independent population-level decrease in T in American men, potentially attributable to birth cohort differences or to health or environmental effects not captured in observed data.

Researcher Thomas Travison from the New England Research Institutes describes a generational decline in testosterone— independent of age:

The interesting thing we discovered was that, on average, when we measured the testosterone in the blood of a 60-year-old in 1989 it was higher than that in a different 60-year-old measured in 1995.

What the data shows for American men is that you’ve likely got less testosterone circulating than your father did at your age, who in turn had less than your grandfather at the same age.

Something has gone very sideways in the environment that is triggering a real and devastating loss of testosterone in every man, on average, no matter how clean he eats or how hard he pumps the iron.

Because testosterone’s role extends well beyond reproductive health—including immune system function and mental health—this should rightly be a priority-#1 public health issue. For some reason, though, the Public Health™ demigods don’t seem as concerned about dropping testosterone levels as they do about their favorite Public Health™ emergencies like COVID-19 or climate change.

As the previously cited Yale study notes:

We’ve seen that lower values of testosterone have been associated with increased comorbidities and an increase risk for all-cause mortality. This decline specifically, in these young adult men, with increased obesity may lead to an increase in precocious cancer.

Progressive feminist news actors like the Young Turks routinely mock concerns over testosterone levels as purely the domain of weightlifting bros. They do this because they are stupid, don’t understand essential biology, and are incapable of processing information outside of the lens of their ideology, which includes the conviction that testosterone = “toxic masculinity” or whatever.

Premature death and chronic disease in men are the prices we pay to defeat the Patriarchy and defend Democracy™. Those are Our Values™. That’s who we are.