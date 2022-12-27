The Nation Is Freezing. The Border Is in Crisis. Joe Biden Is in St. Croix.

Yep, you read that right. People have died in their cars while stranded in the snow, temps have dropped, many roads are tied over, and power is out in parts of the nation. Crime and prices are on the rise, and the border continues to boil over. And President Joe Biden is off to the U.S. Virgin Islands to ring in the New Year. In fact, as you are reading this, Biden is probably enjoying an ocean view, basking in the sun, feeling the soft breeze, and sipping a Mai Tai. Not that a drink will make him any more coherent, but at this point, is anyone even keeping track of the gaffes, goofs, blunders, and missteps? I gave up sometime in October, to be honest. I suppose we could find some relief that he is away from the Oval Office at the moment, but if you think Biden has the acumen to destroy the nation all on his own, it may be time for you to knock off the Mai Tais.

According to Breitbart, The allegedly most powerful man in the world was set to leave Tuesday evening for St. Croix. He will be there for the balance of the week and will don a silly hat, grab a noisemaker, and a champagne flute to welcome 2023 on Saturday night.

To be fair, he did make an emergency declaration and tweet out the Democrats’ version of “thoughts and prayers” before packing his Bermuda shorts and zinc oxide.

I spoke with @GovKathyHochul to get an update on the extreme winter weather hitting New York. We stand ready to make sure they have the resources they need to get through this. My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend. You are in my and Jill’s prayers. pic.twitter.com/Lt6eZ1YJR5 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 26, 2022

While the White House did confirm the trip, it did not state if the Secret Service was able to find Biden’s swim fins, rubber seahorse, and sand-castle pail.

The Daily Caller raised the point that back on December 6, Biden eschewed a trip to the border because there were “more important things going on.” Actually, I don’t think Joe Biden has anything going on, which is why he is able to jet off to St. Croix while at least 35 people are dead in the state of New York, and other parts of the nation deal with power outages and freezing temps. CNN put the total number of dead people nationwide at 52. Those numbers may change as new information comes in. But it is apparently no big deal for POTUS to decamp to St. Croix right now. Andrew Klavan routinely refers to Biden as a “venal houseplant,” in this case a potted palm tree. And the fact that Biden was essentially excused from duty in the midst of unfolding and impending national crises would bear that out. But it also raises this question: Since the president of the United States is a non-essential employee, just who is making decisions about national energy and domestic policy? And will these people be held accountable? If you answered “Who knows?” and “Never,” congratulations. You just earned your poli-sci degree.

Someone check the omnibus bill. There must be a provision for every American to get some beachwear that says, “My President Went to the Virgin Islands and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt.