The Morning Briefing: America's Lunatic Grandma Hillary Is Off Her Meds Again

It would appear that the United States of America has angered whatever luck or karma gods are pulling the strings in the universe. How else does one explain the fact that Hillary Clinton will not go away?

After the 2016 election, there was a reasonable expectation that Hillary would slink off in defeat and spend her days in Chappaqua exploring the bottoms of various box wines. She did that for a while, but then got out of the house to blame her loss on everything and everyone but herself. Because we’re unlucky, hacks in the mainstream media are always giving Mrs. Bill a camera to get in front of and grouse.

For the last six years, each time Hillary resurfaces she reminds the American people that she is mentally unwell. When last we were subjected to the ravings of Granny Maojackets, she was insisting that the Republicans already have plans to steal the 2024 election.

Hillary Clinton always seems to be in a constant state of one-person “hold my beer” where she’s trying to outdo herself. Her follow-up to her unhinged theory about the 2024 election is a real doozy.

Catherine has the story:

Iranian protests against oppressive, misogynistic laws have led to over 14,000 arrests and a government decision to execute an unknown number of protestors. Afghanistan’s ruling power, the terrorist Taliban, murders, rapes, and abuses women on a daily basis. Russian soldiers reportedly weaponized rape in Ukraine. All of which, in Hillary Clinton’s mind, is equivalent to Arkansas’s pro-life legislation restricting the abortion of innocent unborn babies. Most of us did a double take on that, but not PBS’s Christiane Amanpour. When failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton went on Amanpour and Company to discuss the women’s rights summit the Clinton Presidential Center is hosting, Amanpour didn’t seem disturbed by Hillary equating the saving of unborn babies with raping and shooting women, according to LifeNews.

When I say the woman isn’t well, I really mean it.

The abortion ghouls aren’t exactly known for their balanced takes on their pet subject, but this is way out there even for one of them.

In the real world, there are no parallels to be drawn between what happens in Iran or Afghanistan and in the United States. None. The elites of the Democratic Party can make a connection because they loathe most of this country. Sure, they like parts of their coastal enclaves but places like Arkansas are evil, even if you’re married to a former governor of the state. Let’s be honest here, Bill and Hillary haven’t been hanging out much in Arkansas since they left for Washington almost 30 years ago.

Sadly, Hillary’s idiocy sells with low-info Democrats, which most of them are. They truly believe that limited access to killing babies equals being subjugated by the Taliban.

Every time Hillary shows up yapping these days, people begin wondering if she might want to run for president in 2024. In another time, that would have been a ridiculous notion. In today’s clown car Democratic party, that’s a nightmare that could easily come true.

Go home, Granny. Hit the breakfast Franzia and enjoy retirement. We don’t need you for anything out here in real America.

