Border States Brace for Illegal Alien 'Hurricane' Later This Month

After a federal judge ordered the lifting of Title 42 restrictions on the border, the Department of Homeland Security has been assuring Congress and citizens that they have a plan and the situation is under control.

“What we are doing is precisely what we announced we would do in April of this year, and we have indeed been executing on the plan,” Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Congress last month. That plan includes “surging personnel, technology and other resources to the border and increasing processing efficiency ‘to mitigate potential overcrowding,'” Fox News reported at the time.

In other words, the “plan” involves processing and releasing as many illegals a day as possible. This means minimal vetting for terrorists and criminals.

Last April, DHS calculated that about 18,000 illegals a day would present themselves at the border once Title 42 restrictions were lifted.

Fox News:

A congressman representing a key border district is warning that the end of the use of Title 42 to expel migrants at the southern border later this month is set to unleash a “hurricane” of migration — and dismissing claims by the Biden administration that it has a plan in place to cope. “I don’t know what plan in place they are talking about. I represent 42% of the southern border and everyone in my district is essentially ‘batten down the hatches’ waiting for this hurricane to hit,” Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital in an interview. Gonzales says that Border Patrol have let officials in Uvalde know that they will start dropping off 150 illegal immigrants a day. “Their plan is essentially to let them know that this is happening,” he said.

“We are enhancing the consequences for unlawful entry, especially with respect to individuals who seek to evade law enforcement, including removal, detention and criminal prosecution when warranted,” Mayorkas said.

Last month, a record number of illegals crossed the border and weren’t apprehended. More than 73,000 illegal aliens were classified as “gotaways” — an all-time record. It’s a national disgrace and a scandal, but the media has decided that reporting on the border helps the GOP too much.

Rep. Gonzalez says the illegal aliens are already gathering at the border in anticipation of the December 21 date when a judge has ordered Title 42 lifted.

The El Paso Sector has seen a 257% increase in illegal alien activity compared to last year. And it’s only going to get worse unless the Biden administration changes course.

“I think it’s pretty damn simple. It’s enforce the laws that are already on the books, and I’ll break it down even further. I’m looking for expanding repatriation flights. And it’s not only me, it’s any border expert will tell you, if you expand repatriation flights, but that will also stop the illegal immigration flow to that sector.”

Biden is going to end up wishing he took this problem more seriously when it becomes the number one news story, and Republicans in Congress begin hauling Biden officials before committees to explain the coming disaster.