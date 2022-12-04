Scientist Who Worked at Wuhan Lab Claims COVID Was a Man-Made Virus

A former vice president of Eco-Alliance — the company at the center of the mystery of the pandemic’s origins — says in his new book that the extraordinarily lax procedures and security at the Wuhan Institute of Virology led to the coronavirus escaping from the lab.

Michael Huff claims that the virus was deliberately engineered through “gain-of-function” experiments funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Eco-Alliance was founded and run by Peter Dazsak, whose activities on behalf of the Chinese government in pushing back against the lab leak theory have been questioned by authorities as well as other scientists. Huff confirms what we already knew about the incompetence of Wuhan managers in following strict safety procedures:

“Foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he said in his book.

New York Post:

“China knew from day one that this was a genetically engineered agent,” Huff wrote. “The US government is to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to the Chinese. “I was terrified by what I saw,” the army veteran from Michigan told The Sun. “We were just handing them bioweapon technology.” The Wuhan Institute of Virology, a state-run and funded research facility home to China’s riskiest coronavirus research, has been under immense pressure by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to produce scientific breakthroughs to raise China’s global status despite lacking resources, according to a recent investigation published by ProPublica/Vanity Fair.

The claim that the coronavirus that caused the pandemic was man-made is possible but not likely. First, Huff was not working at the Wuhan lab during the period of time in question. Secondly, researchers looking into the origins of the coronavirus are absolutely convinced it was naturally occurring. It may very well have escaped the lab due to the incompetence and lax security of the lab managers but there is scant evidence it was artificially created.

Huff is a former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based non-profit that studies infectious diseases. The group has been studying different coronaviruses in bats for more than a decade with funding from the National Institutes of Health and had forged close ties to the Wuhan lab. Huff, who worked at EcoHealth Alliance from 2014 to 2016, said that the non-profit helped the Wuhan lab put together the “best existing methods to engineer bat coronaviruses to attack other species” for many years.

That’s where the gain of function research comes in. Despite Dr. Fauci’s strenuous denials, there is overwhelming evidence that the Wuhan lab was taking bat viruses and fiddling with their DNA to alter their function — making them more deadly to some animals. Fauci and his defenders call it something else and can get away with it because, scientifically speaking, the lab did not technically carry out “gain of function” research using the strictest definition of the term.

While Huff isn’t breaking much new ground in his book, he has confirmed that the full story of the origins of the coronavirus that led to the deaths of more than six million people around the world has yet to be told. But it probably won’t be as long as the Communist Chinese are in control.