German Nurse (Hero?) Swaps mRNA Vaxxes for Saline, Gets Probation

A Red Cross nurse, arguably a modern-day Mother Teresa of sorts, was recently let off with a few months of probation after she administered thousands of dummy “safe and effective” mRNA injections with no long-term safety studies to elderly Germans.

An anti-vaxxer nurse who injected up to 8,600 elderly people with saline solution instead of a Covid-19 vaccine has walked free from court. Red Cross nurse Antje T, 39, jabbed thousands of elderly patients at a vaccine centre in Germany with what she told them was the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine but was just a saltwater solution. The nurse, who administered the fake vaccines at the Schortens jab centre in Friesland, northwest Germany, was given just six months on probation.

It’s frankly downright amazing that she got off so lightly, given how brutal the European governments have otherwise been toward COVID dissidents.

Obviously, medical vigilantism is no way to run an orderly society. Perhaps Antje should have been prosecuted; we can’t have nurses making important decisions like what to inject or not into a patient without informed consent.

That said, there was no informed consent for the COVID jabs because a) patients were coerced into taking them to keep their jobs, go to school, hit the gym, etc. Engaging in virtually any everyday activity in blue jurisdictions was impossible without a vaccine certificate and b) patients were not made aware of the potential (now-documented) legitimate health risks like heart inflammation (myocarditis).

Antje injected a few thousand people without informed consent; COVID Warlord Fauci, the CDC wench Rochelle Walensky, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla have injected billions of innocent people without informed consent, and the crime is ongoing.

So why is Antje subject to the rule of law but criminals whose crimes dwarf her own not only walk free but are enriched beyond comprehension and fellated on national television by corporate media news actors?

It’s on us to press the GOP House must pursue Nuremberg II prosecutions.