VIDEO: Biden Knows Where He Will - Will Not? - Campaign to Help Some Senator with a W in Their Name

Presidentish Joe Biden knows exactly what today’s schedule entails. He’s going to Georgia to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Unless he’s going to Massachusetts to campaign for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who isn’t up for election right now.

Or maybe he’s going to Georgia for Warren or Massachusetts for Warnock. And there’s something about a fundraiser.

Maybe we can clear things up by watching the video of Biden himself.

Maybe not:

As always, I’m happy to provide for you — at no extra charge — the VodkaPundit Quick & Dirty Transcript.

Also as always, any errors in the transcription are my own fault and I apologize in advance. Any sense being made on the part of Biden is purely accidental and should be immediately dismissed.

Transcript:

Reporter: When are you going to Georgia to help Sen. Warnock? Biden: I’m going to Georgia today to help Sen. Warren. Not to Georgia. I’m going to help Sen. Warren. I’m doing a major fundraiser up in Boston. Buttigieg: Thank you, Mr. President. Biden: Today. For, for the, uh, our next and continued Senate candidate and senator.

Biden made it quite clear that he will be traveling to Boston for a major fundraiser. This much is true — I checked his daily calendar. He’ll be attending a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which I assume involves fundraising.

I’m still trying to suss out what he might have meant by “our next and continued Senate candidate and senator.” My guess — and it’s only a guess — is that Biden had Warnock, who is in a special runoff election campaign, stuck in his brain because that’s who the question was about.

Or maybe he’s forgotten that the midterms are over and believes that Warren is fighting to be the “next and continued Senate candidate and senator.”

Warren was not up for reelection in 2022, and won’t be again until 2024.

So Biden does seem to know where he’s going and what he’s doing, he just doesn’t seem to understand why.

Or maybe he’s clear on all three but just has trouble saying it.

Whatever the case, he looks and sounds like the senescent old man he is, and not like the most powerful man in the world.