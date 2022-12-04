Biden Dramatically Reshapes the Democratic Primary Calendar Signalling He Will Run in 2024

For the last several months, the Democratic Party had been considering a new calendar for the primaries. The party decided that the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire primary — the traditional kick-off of the nominating contest — were just too “white.” Democrats believed they would do better by holding the earliest contests in “diverse” states. For instance, it wasn’t until the South Carolina primary — held more than a month after Iowa — that an appreciable number of black voters would participate in the nomination process.

Biden’s 2020 bacon was saved in South Carolina when, after three straight primary defeats and nearly being dismissed as a candidate, he rallied with the help of his friend Rep. Jim Clyburn and won. He was never headed after that.

This past week, Joe Biden sent a letter to the committee mulling changes to the Democratic primaries and left no doubt he was running for president in 2024.

The old primary order was the Iowa Caucuses, followed by the New Hampshire primary, then the Nevada Caucuses, and the initial primary stage ended with the South Carolina primary.

The new order proposed by Biden would make all the early contests primaries. South Carolina would be followed three days later by New Hampshire and Nevada, followed by Georgia, followed by Michigan. It’s no accident that Nevada and Michigan are ahead of most other states, as they have very heavy union participation. And Georgia and South Carolina have heavy black participation.

Washington Post:

Biden and his advisers deliberated at length before springing the proposal late on Thursday. They shared their thinking with the co-chairs of the Rules and Bylaws Committee, James Roosevelt Jr. and Minyon Moore, but few others. Jamie Harrison, the Democratic National Committee chair and a South Carolinian, did not learn that his state was being moved to the front of the line until Thursday night while attending the state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron. Harrison spoke emotionally about the changes after they were adopted. Biden outlined the principles behind his thinking in a letter to Rules and Bylaws Committee members released Thursday evening. He said he wants economic, geographic and demographic diversity, an end to caucuses, and regular reviews in the future of the calendar.

The only issue that should influence the primary schedule is if it answers “yes” to the question, will it result in the best possible candidate? The vast majority of people who will vote for president don’t care about how diverse the electorate is or the demographics of a state’s voters.

Or what color the voters in the primary state are.