The Morning Briefing: One Week Left for Desperate Democrats to Burn It All Down

November is finally here. I know, I’ve checked the calendar a dozen times already. Time has been moving like molasses in winter ever since President LOLEightyonemillion and his Democrat thugs began earnestly mucking up the works in January of last year. It felt like this election month would never arrive.

The mood has been picking up considerably for those of us who have been dwelling on the anti-Biden side of the aisle. The signs that the rumored red wave is going to hit have been everywhere. Let’s look at a couple of recent ones.

This is from Chris:

The polls and early voting numbers have been looking really good for Republicans in Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp has an easy path to re-election, and the GOP has momentum in other races — including a surprisingly good chance in a congressional district that hasn’t elected a Republican since 1875. One of the key races that the nation is watching is the Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and football legend Herschel Walker. Early on in the campaign, Walker earned the label of a “bad candidate,” and his campaign made some missteps early on. He shook up his campaign and started to gain ground. As the election nears, Walker has gained momentum, despite Warnock’s continued attacks on his opponent. A surprisingly strong debate performance and the enthusiasm on his bus tour have bolstered his chances as well. Polls continue to look great for Walker, and the RealClearPolitics average currently has Walker up 1.4 points, which is a tight race, for sure. But Walker may be receiving some help from an unlikely source: losing Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

The polls are wonderful news, of course, but the fact that Stacey Abrams has become an albatross for Georgia Democrats is Christmas in November. If you talk to almost anyone in the Democratic party or the media, Abrams is one of the left’s shining stars. Remember, reality doesn’t play much of a role in Dem narratives.

Victoria wrote a post yesterday with some potentially stunning news:

Things are getting more interesting in the U.S. Senate race between that barnacle-encrusted boat anchor, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), and veterans’ activist and nurse Tiffany Smiley, the Republican. RealClearPolitics has moved the race from “leans Democrat” to “toss-up.” One poll predicts that “right now, the Washington Senate race has become ground zero for a wave election upset.”

I’m not going to get out over my skis and say Washington is about to get hit with a case of red fever. The mere fact that this is even up for discussion has got to be whipping up a bunch of ulcers among the Democrats though.

These are just some in-house examples. I saw two articles in The New York Times yesterday that were discussing the potential for two Republican pick-ups in races that the Democrats weren’t worried about even a few weeks ago.

What this all means is that the Democrats are uneasy. And when they feel even the slightest bit of panic, they tend to act out. I doubt that they have any big November surprise waiting to be sprung on an unsuspecting electorate. They put all their chips in on abortion during the summer and the bet didn’t pay off.

They’re obviously going to milk the attack on Paul Pelosi as much as they can. The hippie nudist who attacked him is no more conservative than I am an Olympic swimmer but they’ll be barking “MAGA” whenever they discuss this story. The “violent extremists” narrative hasn’t stuck with the public yet but it really is all they have left in the final days.

Kevin wondered in a post yesterday who the Democrats would blame for whatever losses they get hit with next week. We know it won’t be themselves. They are incapable of accepting blame.

I think that the one thing we can count on is the worst behavior we have ever seen from them in this next week. They’ll be dousing every bridge they can find with fuel and lighting it all on fire. The only prediction I will make with certainty is that when the new Congress is sworn in next January there will be levels of partisan acrimony the likes of which haven’t been seen perhaps since the late 19th century.

And it won’t be the fault of us meanie extremists.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Thank you, Mailbag of Magnificence contributors, for always being there for me. Drinks are on that dude in the corner.

Let us begin with this from Cyndye:

It is nerve wracking to email a “celebrity” but here goes. I always get the biggest giggles out of your second sentence. You could teach KamelA a thing or two about word salads. There are times I wish I could read them to my hubby, but he wouldn’t get it. It has been hard enough getting Eeyore out of the dumps about the elections. He seems to think we will lose in the end. He doesn’t read the right people. We HAVE to come up with a franchise name for that second line. I am open to suggestions. Cyndye, tell your husband that he doesn’t have anything to worry about if HE JUST GETS OUT AND VOTES. That mopey crap is the only thing that can stop the red wave. If I’m wrong…well I won’t be. This is from Jim in San Diego: Greetings, Kruiser! Did Paul Pelosi’s assailant get away with Nancy’s ice cream? In the world of social(ist) media: It’s clear that Elon Musk (pbuh) learned from Donald Trump. His two favorite words seem to be, “You’re fired!” Mark Zuckerberg seems to be in great trouble. His stock is tanking and he’s in legal hot water in many jurisdictions. Never interfere with the enemy when he’s destroying himself. In all three cases, World’s Smallest Violin (TM). Yes, I miss BOTW. You’re doing a good job of filling the void. I exist in California, but you, I believe, should prepare to gloat. I don’t have much to add to that. I was just kind of digging Jim’s day drinking vibe there. Speaking of day drinking, Jack writes: I just got a McBiden Happy Meal. It comes with: 2-All cow patties, special effects, Adderall, Ritalin, on a ‘weak’ old bun

A Dr. Jill’s breakfast taco

A side order of Kamala word salad

An 8oz. Jim Jones Kool-Aid

And a wind-up toy that walks in circles looking for a stage exit Well played, Jack. That last line was absolute gold. If I had more Adderall, I’d try to remember to partner with you to market it. SQUIRREL. Next up is Brian: Dear Mr. Kruiser: First, I always find your opening paragraph as extremely funny, never stop it. I like your analysis of the political issues – but – kindly inform others that while my home state of MA is definitely a hot bed of liberal nut bags, many of us, myself included, vote for candidates not sheer ideology. I haven’t picked too many winners to date but sure did in 1984 and a few others including 2016. Your columns are the reason why I signed up for the VIP Gold. Well, thank you very much, Brian. I feel your pain after spending 25 years of my adult life as a conservative in California. You have to keep plugging, even though it feels like you-know-whatting into the wind. Fun fact: when I was last in Boston (2017), I was at a bar where your soon-to-be governor was partying. I was being urged to do an ambush interview about her gun-grabbing ways as attorney general. Those aren’t really my style but, as you know, she has an annoying face, so I really wanted to. Unfortunately, the music was too loud. I would have had to follow her out to the street, where I probably would have been arrested. Being stuck in a Boston jail would have basically been a “Locked Up Abroad” episode for me. Here is Chris’s response to yesterday’s Briefing: The twitch-fest at Twit Central[tm] reminds me of an old children’s joke:What do you call a canary that flew through a fan’s blades?

Shredded tweet. So glorious to hear the sound of Liberal bird brains exploding (although the small masses involved results in rather weak poofs here and there). Enjoy your week! Things are only going to get even more fun in the coming days. You enjoy your week as well, Chris. The next Mailbag will be just four short days before Election Day. WHO WANTS PRESENTS?!?!? Thank you to all who wrote in. Let’s do it again!

