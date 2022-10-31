REPORT: Paul Pelosi's Attacker Is An Illegal Immigrant

It has been revealed that the man accused of breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) early on Friday morning and beating her husband with a hammer is here illegally.

On Monday, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin revealed on Twitter, “Per ICE source, David DePape, the suspect suspected of hitting Paul Pelosi in his home with a hammer after breaking in, is currently in the U.S. illegally as a ‘longtime’ visa overstay.”

NEW: Per ICE source, David DePape, the suspect accused of beating Paul Pelosi in his home with a hammer after breaking in, is currently in the U.S. illegally as a “longtime” visa overstay. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 31, 2022

Past reports have said that DePape grew up in Canada.

Court records indicate that DePape told police that he used a hammer to smash through a glass door and then woke up Paul Pelosi. DePape claimed he was looking for Nancy Pelosi so he could kidnap and question her.

“If Nancy were to tell DEPAPE the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps,’” court documents reveal. “DEPAPE was certain that Nancy would not have told the ‘truth.’ In the course of the interview, DEPAPE articulated he viewed Nancy as the ‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party DEPAPE also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions.”

Paul Pelosi is said to have “rushed over and opened” the front door when police knocked on the door.