The Paul Pelosi Incident is Nothing New

Let’s get it over with quickly: Dems and their press are howling that the attack on Paul Pelosi was driven by an extreme right-wing, red-hatted MAGA Republican. This is expected to generate a blue wave at the polls to combat the alleged guerilla warfare that conservatives are waging. And it is also a big deal because the victim is Paul Pelosi, and somehow Americans are expected to care more about the Speaker of the House’s family than their own.

Of course, many Americans across the United States are already aware of the problems posed by mentally unstable and/or addicted homeless people. Americans have been trying to navigate streets filled with excrement, used drug paraphernalia, and comatose people. And they are particularly aware of the dangers.

KTLA in Los Angeles ran a story as recently as October 25 about just a few of the incidents that have been plaguing the City of Angels. Those stories include a man who was sent to the hospital after being struck on the head with a metal pole, a woman who was stabbed in the head with a pair of garden shears, and a man who is accused of stabbing four people in Long Beach, Calif. The city also shuttered the Billie Jean King Memorial Library because of threats and attacks on library employees. The paper says that mental illness is frequently a contributing factor in these incidents.

On July 31, 44-year-old Marissa Young was walking her dog in Torrance, Calif. Darrell Waters, a homeless man who was out on bail for possessing a dagger, snuck up behind her. Waters shoved Young to the ground, raped her, and punched her between 15 and 20 times. The attack lasted for around 30 minutes, leaving her with shattered bones in her face and a nose that was broken in four places.

In September, a mentally ill homeless man, 27-year-old Elkin Ortiz, was arrested on New York’s Upper West Side for randomly slugging six people in one day. A Manhattan cop told the New York Post, “This is becoming a daily story. A homeless person wandering the streets attacks innocent people. Only the neighborhood names change.”

Closer to home, which in this case would be San Francisco, in June 2021, Gerardo Contreras overpowered a cop who was working by herself due to staffing shortages. Contreras is a 33 year-old-homeless man who was making racially-charged threats. Bystanders came to her rescue. In August, a homeless man grabbed a woman outside of her apartment, claiming he was going to save her life and needed to get in the door to kill the front desk attendant. The victim managed to break free and crawl through the door to safety. Despite the concerns of prosecutors, ABC 11 reports that the man was released on “assertive case management.”

I could go on for page after page and take up most of my day and a good part of yours with these stories, not only from California and New York but also from other areas around the country. But what do all of these incidents (including Pelosi’s) have in common? They occurred in Democrat-controlled cities and illustrate issues that Democrat policies have exacerbated. What makes the other stories different from Pelosi’s? Besides the fact that Paul is married to Nancy?

They can’t be co-opted to affect an election.