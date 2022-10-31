The Morning Briefing: New Twitter Is Full of Glorious Musk-Scented Liberal Tears

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Jasmine’s extensive collection of paperback romance novel Fabio covers is kept well hidden ‘neath the floorboards of her essential oils pantry.

The reins of Twitter were finally wrested from the woke nerd fascists who’d been doing cheap Mussolini impressions and sucking the fun out of a platform that used to be a blast. Elon Musk waltzed into Twitter headquarters with a smile on his face and pink slips in his hands and immediately began breathing life back into the place.

There has been much weeping and gnashing of teeth on the left about this takeover. They’ve enjoyed a few years of censorship protocols that were the envy of North Korea but now the icky people who disagree with them aren’t going to be banned for wrongthink anymore. Nothing terrifies the goose-steppers like free expression, after all.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter isn’t just some rich dude’s vanity project. He has some serious ideas about transforming the platform. First, he has to make the business functional, which will probably take some work. After tweeting that he’d received an autogenerated email informing him that it was time to start his Twitter management training, Musk was asked what the biggest problem with the company is at the moment. Our sister site Twitchy covered the thread. Here was his response:

There seem to be 10 people “managing” for every one person coding — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

I kept popping on and off of Twitter all weekend just for the straight hits of schadenfreude and it never took me long to get my fix. The aforementioned weeping and gnashing of teeth had devolved into garment-rending and diaper-soiling and — not gonna lie — it was kind of fun to watch.

Also, I hope the internet never becomes scratch and sniff.

My favorite occurrence by far during the first few Musk-y days of New Twitter was this gem that Megan wrote about for us:

A few moments ago, less than 24 hours after Elon Musk took over as Chief Twit of Twitter, a fact-check has been placed on one of Joe Biden’s @POTUS tweets because… he’s lying. Biden tweeted, “Let me give you the facts. In 2020, 55 corporations made $40 billion. And they paid zero in federal taxes. My Inflation Reduction Act puts an end to this.” Not so fast, homie. Twitter took the opportunity to add context that said, “Out of the 55 corporations the tweet referenced only 14 had earnings greater than $1 billion and would be eligible under Biden’s tax law.” LOL

This entire presidency is built on a mountain of lies so big that it keeps sunshine off of the peak of Mt. Everest. Seeing President LOLEightyonemillion called out so quickly in what used to be a safe space for him and his pathologically lying puppet masters was like a five-month early birthday present.

The emotional midget kids who run Biden’s social media are probably petitioning for mental health days off and access to trauma counselors after getting pushback like that.

The woke censorship fascists at Twitter have comforted themselves by saying that they’re really protecting people from hate speech and the new catch-all favorite of draconian thugs, “misinformation.” My colleague Jazz Shaw blows that notion completely out of the water in a recent post over at HotAir.

I obviously can’t predict how New Twitter is going to turn out under the guidance of Elon Musk. I do know that he does seem to genuinely have fun with the site and wants it to be more than a public scolding platform run by a bunch of constipated, woke millennials and Gen Z-ers. My hope is that he can make it fun again.

We’ve been running a little low on fun here in the Republic these last couple of years.

Reminder: there’s still time to get in something for tomorrow’s Mailbag of Magnificence.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

Squeaky has a sad. AOC Claims U.S. Is Facing an ‘Environment of Fascism’ Ahead of Midterms

It’s Happening! Elon’s Twitter Just Fact-Checked Joe Biden’s Official Presidential Account

Inflation Is Scary This Halloween

Gypsy Taub Speaks! Pelosi Attacker’s Former ‘Life Partner’ Definitively Torpedoes the Media Narrative

The Nation Is Laughing at the Fake Twitter Employees Hoax, but the Media Has Been Hoaxing Us For Years

#RIP. Remembering Legendary Football Coach Vince Dooley, a “Damn Good Dawg”

Twittergeddon: It’s the End of the World as We Know It and I Feel Fine

What Are Early Voting Trends Telling Us?

Interview With Herschel Walker: Let’s Show the Elites That ‘This Is Not the New Normal’

West Coast, Messed Coast™ Update: Ban Assault Hammers

What We’re Learning About the Man Who Attacked Paul Pelosi

Herschel Walker Leads Warnock in Three Straight Polls

Transgendering Language

Amazon Fascists Ban Another Book That Leftists Hate

Biden’s Diesel Fuel Crisis Worsens: Major Fuel Company Issues New Warning

Let’s do this. Supreme Court to Hear Two Cases That Could End Race-Based Admissions Policies at Colleges

As one does…In a Fit of Psychotic, Suicidal Rage, Death Row Prisoner Lops Off His Own Manhood

Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, the MSM Has Got To Go!

What’s Behind That Q3 GDP Growth? Is the Biden Recession Really Off?

New Zealand PM’s Plane Breaks Down in Cold — as She Studies Climate Change

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Everyone Is Laughing at the Ridiculous Pelosi Big Lie

Lock him up! Biden Admin Sued Over Withholding Baby Formula Shortage Information

Oz Trolls Fetterman By Airing Shaky Debate on Loop Outside of Event With Biden

Police Are Warning About Soft On Crime Policies: ‘We Cannot Keep You Safe’

Hammer attack at the Pelosi home illustrates importance of firearms

Range Access Act good news for Second Amendment

San Diego County Gun Owners PAC says Sheriff most important race

NBC wonders: Does destroying priceless artwork help save the climate?

Students and professors comment on the firing of an NYU organic chemistry professor

Twitter censorship was never about “protecting people”

Bill Maher Tricks the Woke, Gives No Treats — and Offers an SJW Costume With a Rectal Stick

Biden Votes With Granddaughter, Trips Over His Hypocrisy and Compares Himself to Fetterman

‘Petty Betty’ Nevada Democrat Governor Sisolak Shows His Colors in ‘Sugar Daddy’ Tweet

Meet the Press teased ‘new details’ about 3rd person in Pelosi home, new details didn’t follow

Elon Musk points out the ‘one thing that’s most messed up at Twitter right now’

Kari Lake leaves more mushroom clouds over the media with multiple truth nukes

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: The (Almost) All-Police Chase Edition

Elon Musk Questions Hillary Clinton in Epic Takedown Over Paul Pelosi’s Weird Late-Night Encounter With Nudist

The FBI Needs 66 Years to Release the Contents of Seth Rich’s Laptop. I Wonder Why.

Something Shady Is Happening With Ballots in Pennsylvania

After Attack on Black Sea Fleet, Russia Suspends Grain Deal With Ukraine

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 107: Wrecking My Stove and Suing Tyrants

Is Biden’s Ice Cream Habit Connected to His Apparent Dementia? Science Says Maybe.

Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Is Perfect for a Binge-Worthy Halloween Scare-a-Thon

You Can Laugh at Dems Who Thought Georgia Was Turning Blue

There’s Something Weird About the Pelosi Home Invasion Story

GOLD ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Kira Davis – Replay Available

Around the Interwebz

Bob Dylan Honors Jerry Lee Lewis With Concert Tribute Song, Tells Fans The Killer “Will Live Forever”

Moral Toddlers Making a Mess

A Cookbook for Dining With the Dead

Mash Up

Five health benefits of thinking about going to the gym https://t.co/BGZ5zwdJqn pic.twitter.com/8jZoUoXZP0 — The Daily Mash (@thedailymash) October 30, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery