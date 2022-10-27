News & Politics

FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Kira Davis

By Stephen Green 1:21 PM on October 27, 2022

I don’t know how she does it.

Kira Davis, as I hope you already know, is running a tough campaign for her local school board. This is on top of being a mom, wife, and one of the strongest voices at RedState.

Nevertheless, she’s made time to appear on Five O’Clock Somewhere, and I’m forced to assume it’s because of how amazing our VIP supporters are.

Really looking forward to this one, and I’m told the VodkaWife™ might drop by.

To see Kira, of course. Me she has to see every day.

See you Friday — can’t wait!

