Columns
Premium

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 107: Wrecking My Stove and Suing Tyrants

By Megan Fox 10:11 PM on October 28, 2022
(PJ Media)

What a week! There’s so much news it’s hard to get to it all, but first, what the heck did I do to my stove? Tune in and find out. Also, this week I spoke at a board meeting in Wisconsin that was all kinds of weird and there might be a lawsuit to come out of it. And while I was recording, there was breaking news and a live public debate happening in Florida about using puberty blockers and sex-reassignment surgeries on kids. I switched over to it live in progress to let you in on that story, which turns out to be pretty big.

The Florida medical boards have voted to restrict gender transitions in minors under the age of 18 unless they are enrolled in an FDA-approved university study. It’s not a total win, but it’s progress. I have written more detail on that here.

Links mentioned in the broadcast:

Stove disaster

I light up Wisconsin Board

Megan on Good Lawgic

Florida medical board live stream

View this episode on the PJ Media Podcast page or below. Enjoy!

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

Tags: PODCAST MEGAN FOX THE FRINGE WITH MEGAN FOX
Trending
Editor's Choice