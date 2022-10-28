The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 107: Wrecking My Stove and Suing Tyrants

What a week! There’s so much news it’s hard to get to it all, but first, what the heck did I do to my stove? Tune in and find out. Also, this week I spoke at a board meeting in Wisconsin that was all kinds of weird and there might be a lawsuit to come out of it. And while I was recording, there was breaking news and a live public debate happening in Florida about using puberty blockers and sex-reassignment surgeries on kids. I switched over to it live in progress to let you in on that story, which turns out to be pretty big.
The Florida medical boards have voted to restrict gender transitions in minors under the age of 18 unless they are enrolled in an FDA-approved university study. It’s not a total win, but it’s progress. I have written more detail on that here.
