The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 107: Wrecking My Stove and Suing Tyrants

What a week! There’s so much news it’s hard to get to it all, but first, what the heck did I do to my stove? Tune in and find out. Also, this week I spoke at a board meeting in Wisconsin that was all kinds of weird and there might be a lawsuit to come out of it. And while I was recording, there was breaking news and a live public debate happening in Florida about using puberty blockers and sex-reassignment surgeries on kids. I switched over to it live in progress to let you in on that story, which turns out to be pretty big.