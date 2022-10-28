Twittergeddon: It's the End of the World as We Know It and I Feel Fine

In case you’ve been blissfully living under a rock and off the grid, you probably know by now that billionaire businessman Elon Musk is the brand-spanking-new owner of the notorious social media cesspool that is Twitter. The self-proclaimed “Chief Twit” Musk is reportedly set to officially close the deal on Friday, which left many leftist Twitter users and employees on Thursday night in fits of apprehensive whining hysteria the likes of which we’ve not seen since Election Night 2016. And it was glorious.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Like many conservatives, for over a decade, this PJ Media writer has had a love/hate relationship with Twitter at @scvbuckeye, and I can’t lie — I find the left’s current angst at the Musk takeover hilariously delicious — and I’ll bet I’m not the only one. So, in honor of the (many!) years we conservatives have spent gritting our teeth while using this blatantly biased and clearly censored leftist dumpster fire of a platform, here’s a small taste of the liberal tears I basked in overnight. Come. Let’s enjoy them together.

First up, disgraced journalist and leftist (but I repeat myself) Dan Rather, who not only couldn’t decide if he wanted to leave Musk-infected Twitter but also couldn’t post about it with any originality from this millennium:

With this Twitter thing maybe changing considerably.

a question I am asking:

Should I stay or should I go now?

If I go, there will be trouble

And if I stay it will be double

So come on and let me know

Should I stay or should I go? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 27, 2022

Go, Dan. Go now and don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord… well, you know.

Next up, a real Hollywood Meathead. Is it me, or does the first line sound like the pot calling the kettle black? Self-awareness isn’t his strong suit. And are we really surprised that revenge by drowning is this tough guy’s go-to? He’s a devout member of the Democratic Party of the Kennedys, after all.

Rumor has it that one Sociopathic Pathologically Lying Criminal Racist Misogynistic Fascist is returning to this platform. Let’s celebrate by drowning him in a Blue Wave. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 28, 2022

Speaking of Democratic meatheads named Rob: I guess the multi-billionaire is only the no-good-bad-guy oligarch when he’s not on your team, eh comrade Reich?

When multi-billionaires take control of our most vital platforms for communication, it’s not a win for free speech. It’s a win for oligarchy. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 28, 2022

Since when is Twitter a “most vital platform”? Whoops, your Democratic ankle is showing there, pal. It’s a sad, sad day — for leftists — when they realize they won’t have control of Twitter for the midterms for once. Frankly, I find it rather awesome.

People do not realize how much @vijaya did for free speech. Twitter is less of a free speech platform without her. https://t.co/16bUrFU8LZ — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) October 28, 2022

Um yeah, I’m fairly certain fighting to ban the sitting U.S. president and others simply because you don’t like what they say in their tweets is not actually being pro-free speech — and I kinda doubt I’m the only one who thinks this. The real question is when will Musk reinstate Donald J. Trump, Professor James Lindsay, James O’Keefe, Mike Lindell, and many others?

Related: IT’S BEGUN: Elon Musk Lays Down the Law in Memo to Twitter Advertisers

As we wait to see if Musk will actually improve things at Twitter, I’ll leave you with a delightful mashup of leftists in full meltdown mode from our friend at Libs of TikTok, who was herself suspended several times but strangely never banned:

MASHUP! Libs aren’t coping well with Elon Musk buying Twitter. A DOZEN people already deactivated their accounts. How will Elon ever recover from this? pic.twitter.com/EElD8MkteB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 26, 2022

I don’t know about you, but I doubt most of those drama queens actually permanently deleted their Twitter accounts. One way or another, they’ll be back. Their narcissism and need for attention won’t allow them to be away too long. I mean, really, what else will they do with all their free time? Read books? That’s not likely.