The Morning Briefing: Don't Believe the Democrats' Midterms Homestretch Hype

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sedgwick is never proud of himself whenever he becomes temporarily confused about which Beatles are still alive.

Don’t forget to drop me a line at [email protected] for a shot at being featured in the Mailbag of Magnificence.

Summer is winding down and the election that seemed like it would never come is just a little over two months away. Speculation is more all over the place than Britney Spears during her self-hair styling days. The Democrats have been feeling a lot more chipper lately and the Republicans have been greatly tempering the enthusiasm they’ve been feeling for most of the year.

I’m feeling a bit contrarian this morning.

The Democrat propagandists in the mainstream media have been positively aglow with optimism in recent weeks, gushing about Biden’s presidency being completely transformed and rescued from the gutter. The fantastical storytelling bears no resemblance to reality, of course, but that never gets in the way of the Kool-Aid Kids.

The McConnell-friendly wing of the GOP has only recently gone full Eeyore on the prospects of the Senate flipping. Frequent readers of mine know that I’ve been a killjoy about that all year.

Another popular refrain is that the expected red wave in November has pretty much been canceled. Early in the summer, polling suggested that the Republicans were on their way to a romp. We all know how flawed polling can be, however, especially that far removed from election day.

When the Democrats recently took the lead on the RealClearPolitics generic ballot there was weeping and gnashing of teeth all throughout GOP Land.

As Matt covered over the weekend, that bump was short-lived:

But their lead in the generic ballot was small and, as expected, didn’t last long. Democrats had erased the GOP edge and managed to gain a 0.2-point lead in the generic ballot. But in the past ten days, the RCP average has swung back in favor of the Republicans, who now lead by 0.4 points. It’s not a statistically impressive lead and is much smaller than the advantage held by Republicans earlier this year. But it’s a 0.6-point swing in the GOP’s favor in less than two weeks, which suggests that the Dobbs effect on polling has started to wane. This means that the economic issues that were benefiting Republicans are reclaiming their importance among likely midterm voters, and the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has remotivated them as well.

Those “economic issues” that Matt mentions are the real key to all of this.

The Democrat media hacks will be in full-court press mode between now and election day to make it seem like everything is rainbows and puppies and Obama riding on a unicorn. They’ll be working overtime to convince people that what’s happening isn’t really happening.

And what’s happening is this fetid garbage Joe Biden economy.

There aren’t any quick fixes for the Let’s Go Brandon inflation quagmire that the United States finds itself in right now. The Democratic base may be stupid enough to believe that the Inflation Reduction Act will actually reduce inflation but the rest of us still have to buy groceries.

Matt mentions the effect of the Mar-a-Lago raid on Republican voters, which most definitely can’t be discounted. Whatever voter apathy may have potentially been a problem for the GOP was almost certainly taken care of by Merrick Garland and the Biden Stasi. Voters who may have been willing to sit this one out are probably nice and fired up now.

It may not just be the GOP-inclined voters who are being prodded to the polls by the FBI. The Mar-a-Lago raid combined with what we’ve learned about the FBI and the 2020 election could be inspiring some independent voters and moderate Democrats to throw the Republicans a vote or two in November.

Democrats can paint all of the pretty pictures that they want to for the next couple of months but none of their efforts will gloss over the enormous damage that President LOLEightyonemillion and the commie cabal running his brain have done to this country.

They know it too.

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

Trifecta! Man Snags COVID, HIV and Monkeypox in One Bromantic Weekend

Whoa, Did Biden Admit Elections Have Been Stolen?

Sign of the Times: Baseball Team Abruptly Cancels Family Night, Shuts Out Pro-Life Groups

Everything’s fine. Life Expectancy in America Has Plunged Since Obamacare Became Law of the Land

Abbott Driving New York Democrats Insane With ‘Operation Lone Star’

Tinfoil Haturday: Did Dave Chappelle Get ‘the Talk’ Back in 2005?

The Trouble With Trudeau

CIA Admits to Losing Dozens of Intelligence Assets Around the World

They won’t be missed. NBC Mulls Cutting Programming Hours in Prime Time

That Mushroom Cloud You See Is Another Trump Media Narrative Exploding Before Your Eyes

WATCH: Sarcastic New Ad Rips Biden’s Student Loan Debt ‘Bailout for Rich Kids’

DeSantis Suspends School Board Members for ‘Incompetence, Neglect of Duty, and Misuse of Authority’

Is the Dems’ Dobbs Bounce Over?

Fed Chair Powell Speaks the Truth and the Dow Plummets 1,000 Points

Don’t Count Out the ‘Bad’ GOP Senate Candidates

Make these people stop. ‘The U.S. Could Lose the Right To Vote Within Months’ Says Democrat Politician

Townhall Media

Schlichter. Republicans Desperately Need An Agenda

Ex-Gorsuch Law Clerk Shreds Reasoning Behind Intelligence Czar’s Review of Mar-a-Lago Documents

DNC Chairman Gaslights the American People on Biden’s Messaging

Biden is Showing America You Don’t Need To Work To Pay For Things, Republicans Are Fighting Back

Masked intruder shot and killed in Wisconsin; victimized family unharmed

Hawaii County changes permiting process due to Bruen

Frankenstein: Scientists create embryo with brain and beating heart entirely from stem cells

Um…LA Times columnist blames Trump for crime in California

Actress throws surprise party for her mother’s birthday and the woke crowd came for her

Damning Info in Trump Affidavit That Raises Even More Questions About FBI/DOJ Action

Liz Warren Tries to Blame Fed Reserve Raising Interest Rates, Evil Corporations for Recession

White House Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Not in the Clear, Legal Challenges Could Emerge

So. Much. THIS –> Gina Carano perfectly and powerfully extends her middle finger to haters making her trend on Twitter

EPIC thread-letter to a small cabinetmaker from ‘your government’ is hands-DOWN the best (most infuriating) thing you’ll read today

COWARDS! Lefties can’t DEAL with Libs of TikTok decimating groomers and other degenerates so Twitter locks her … again

VIP

Florida Man Friday: Caught In a Prostitution Sting on His Honeymoon

Billionaires Are Building Fascinating Cities of the Future

Can We Finally All Agree the 2020 Election Was Rigged?

Wut? The FBI Rigged an Election and Everyone’s Like ‘Meh’

Complications From Gender Transition Surgeries Are Being Covered Up

Thursday’s Close Call Shows That the World is Closer to a Nuclear Disaster Than at Any Time Since Chernobyl

Around the Interwebz

‘Manifest’ Gets Season 4 Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer On Netflix

James Webb captures evidence of carbon dioxide in distant planet’s atmosphere

The Art of Eating Well in Antarctica

Reduct This

The Lack of Paul Giamatti American Girl Dolls Is Discrimination Against Me, Paul Giamatti: https://t.co/CVnMSMUdDP pic.twitter.com/Q5sK6dRenB — Reductress (@Reductress) August 28, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery