'The U.S. Could Lose the Right To Vote Within Months' Says Democrat Politician

Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold is a very serious woman — except when she gets hysterical. And Griswold was in full-on, hair-on-fire, bat-guano-nuts hysteria when she said in an interview with the radical left newspaper The Guardian that unless Americans vote for Democrats, they’re going to lose their democracy.

Now, any Republican who dared utter such nonsense would be laughed out of the building. But Griswold was only echoing — or parroting — the company line that Democrats have been peddling for months: our democracy is in trouble because Republicans are mean, spiteful, gay-hating, trans-oppressing, anti-female fascists.

They deny climate change, elections they don’t win, and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. They must be denounced. They must be beaten. They must be destroyed.

Colorado’s secretary of state, Jena Griswold, is warning anyone who will listen that the fate of free and fair elections in the United States hangs in the balance in this November’s midterm contests. In many of the most competitive races for offices with authority over US elections, Republicans nominated candidates who have embraced or echoed Donald Trump’s myth of a stolen election in 2020. Griswold, who chairs the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State (Dass) and is running for re-election, is urging Americans to pay attention to the once-sleepy down-ballot contests for secretary of state – lest they lose their democracy.

Please define the term “election denier.” Would that be anyone who denies the outcome of an election they lost? Is just anyone who has questions about the 2020 election?

No doubt, there have been some curious claims from some Republicans that some state elections were “stolen.” But what does that have to do with secretaries of the state being elected on a platform espousing election integrity?

The reason that so-called “election deniers” are winning primaries and will be elected in November is that Democrats have been far too cavalier about the integrity of our elections, opening the process by giving too many opportunities for fraud. The American people are kind of touchy about their elections and don’t like cheaters.

“What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people,” Griswold, 37, said in an interview with the Guardian. She added: “For us, we are trying to save democracy.”

The terrifying thought is that she isn’t just mouthing those words. Griswold thinks she’s on a mission from God to save democracy. People on savior missions can justify any action they take because anything is better than allowing Republicans to win.

Who are Republicans wanting to “strip” the right to vote from? What “security breaches” have Republicans refused to address? Just how are they going to “undermine free and fair elections”?

If you’re going to casually smear the opposition, shouldn’t you have proof/examples of how this catastrophe is going to come to pass? I call BS on Griswold and accuse her of playing gutter politics. Any time a Democrat says that the GOP is “threatening democracy” they should be forced to cite specific examples or offer proof that this is a credible statement deserving of attention. Otherwise, STFU.