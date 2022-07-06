DOJ Challenging Arizona's Citizenship Requirement for Voting

Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is challenging a new Arizona law that, among other restrictions, requires residents to prove citizenship to vote in presidential elections. Arizona was one of several battleground states plagued by irregularities in the 2020 election.

The new law, HB 2492, was signed into law in March when the legislature sought to improve election integrity after a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election vote in Maricopa County found 53,214 ballots impacted by irregularities of medium, high, and critical severity last September — well above Joe Biden’s state-certified margin of victory.

The Biden administration insists that election integrity violates the rights of voters.

“House Bill 2492’s onerous documentary proof of citizenship requirement for certain federal elections constitutes a textbook violation of the National Voter Registration Act,” Kristen Clarke, who leads the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said Tuesday. “Arizona is a repeat offender when it comes to attempts to make it harder to register to vote. HB 2492 is in direct with the 2013 US supreme court decision.”

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he will fight for the law all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.

“Please be assured I will defend this law to the US supreme court if necessary and defeat the federal government’s efforts to interfere with our state’s election safeguards,” Brnovich said in a letter to Clarke.