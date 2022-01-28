Joe Biden's Presidency Will Always Have a Big Fat Asterisk On It

Whether or not you believe that the 2020 election was stolen, Joe Biden’s presidency will always be tainted. It will always have an asterisk on it.

In 2020, President Trump and his campaign argued that six battleground states were rife with election irregularities: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

On Friday, a Pennsylvania court found that the state’s mail-in voting law, which had been in place since 2020, was unconstitutional. “Just over 2.5 million people voted under the law’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2020′s presidential election, most of them Democrats,” the Associated Press reported.

In Pennsylvania, Joe Biden’s margin of victory was only 80,555.

Earlier this month, a Wisconsin judge ruled that ballot drop boxes and ballot harvesting violated state law. In 2020, before the presidential election, the Wisconsin Elections Commission sent a memo to municipal clerks informing them “a family member or another person may also return the ballot on behalf of the voter” at the clerk’s office or be returned in dropboxes instead. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren ruled that those orders were illegally made.

In Wisconsin, Joe Biden’s margin of victory was only 20,467.

Last September, a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election vote in Maricopa County, Arizona, found 53,214 ballots impacted by irregularities of medium, high, and critical severity.

In Arizona, Joe Biden’s margin of victory was only 10,457.

Last March, a judge ruled that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson violated state law in 2020 by unilaterally changing absentee ballot rules. “The presumption is found nowhere in state law,” Murray wrote in his ruling. “The mandatory presumption goes beyond the realm of mere advice and direction, and instead is a substantive directive that adds to the pertinent signature-matching standards.” The illegal changes caused a record number of absentee votes, which was estimated to be 5.5 million.

In Michigan, Joe Biden’s margin of victory was only 154,188.

Why does this matter? These four states have 57 electoral votes between them. If there were enough fraudulent or illegal votes to alter the outcomes in these states, Trump would have won.

There were other problems in other states as well. Georgia, for example, there’s evidence that there were potentially 35,000 illegal votes.

In Georgia, Joe Biden’s margin of victory was only 11,779.

None of the aforementioned issues indeed prove that Trump was the legitimate winner of these states. Unfortunately, the time to investigate this and do something about it has long passed. But one thing is for sure; we cannot say with absolute certainty that Joe Biden was the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election. Saying so doesn’t make you a conspiracy theorist or an insurrectionist—it just means that you’re aware of the fact that the number of ballots impacted by irregularities or were deemed illegal by a court is larger than the margin of victory in the applicable states.

It’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s math. It’s not our fault that Democrats don’t want to admit there were problems. Heck, they don’t even want people talking about the issues with the 2020 election. But courts have weighed in, and laws that should have never been allowed to be put in place may have pushed Biden to illegitimate victory. No matter how much the Democrats pretend this isn’t the case, or how much the media scoffs at these claims, that asterisk will always be there as a black mark on Joe Biden’s presidency.