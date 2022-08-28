Wut? The FBI Rigged an Election and Everyone’s Like ‘Meh’

This week we had some troubling revelations about the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) meddling in the 2020 election by quashing the investigation of Hunter Biden’s laptop and nudging Facebook to censor the story. As a result, a majority of Americans are convinced that the FBI’s efforts had an impact on the results of the 2020 election.

Technometrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP) in New Jersey conducted a survey of 1,335 adults and found that 79 percent believe that Donald Trump would have won the 2020 election if people had been aware of the truth regarding the Hunter Biden laptop. Only 11 percent of those polled are holding onto the belief that the laptop was Russian disinformation—even though the mainstream media has acknowledged since earlier this year that the laptop is authentic.

This week, we learned that the FBI decided to quash the investigation of the laptop until after the election. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the FBI warned Facebook there was going to be Russian disinformation, which Zuckerberg claims is the reason Facebook decided to bury the laptop story. This was only slightly less troubling than Twitter’s outright censoring of the New York Post’s bombshell report on the laptop by actually preventing users from sharing the story at all.

Related: Seriously, How Stupid Is the Biden White House?

The poll also found that 74 percent of Americans believed the FBI and the intelligence community deliberately misled voters, a “significant majority—78 percent—believe that access to the correct information could have been critical to their decision at the polls,” and “47 percent said that knowing before the election that the laptop contents were real and not ‘disinformation’ would have changed their voting decision—including more than two-thirds (71 percent) of Democrats.”

Every aspect of this story is huge, from the revelations of the FBI’s meddling to the way Americans say it would have influenced their vote, yet the mainstream media has hit the snooze button on these revelations, almost as if they don’t want people to know.

At least one liberal journalist thinks it’s a big deal, and questions why this hasn’t blown up.

“How is this not a huge story,” Rolling Stone contributor Matt Taibbi asked on Twitter. “The FBI warning Facebook away from a factually true story is incredibly ominous. The information police are here.”

Of course, his liberal followers weren’t exactly on the same page as him—apparently they were part of the 11 percent of Americans who were unaware that the laptop’s authenticity was proven months ago. But Taibbi held firm. “For the millionth time, it wasn’t misinformation, as even the Post and Times have conceded,” he tweeted. “This isn’t about left vs. right media,” he added. “It’s about the FBI policing speech in the middle of an election. Violates the first principles of our society in a major way.”

Related: New Poll: Most Americans Believe the FBI Is Now ‘Biden’s Gestapo’

It should come as no surprise that leftists don’t care. They have such a deep-seated hatred for Donald Trump that they couldn’t care less what efforts are made to eliminate him. They do not see it as a big concern that the FBI covered up an investigation or that they worked along with Big Tech to control the news because they believe that the purpose justifies the means. So that’s why we’re not seeing the mainstream media report on this story or treat it like the big deal that it is.