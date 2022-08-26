The Morning Briefing: America Was a Better Place When the FBI Didn't Rig Elections

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Lester’s first day at Cheesecake Factory was continually marred by his complete inability to refrain from singing “We Built This City” whenever anyone ordered onion rings.

Well over a year ago, I wrote in the Briefing that Donald Trump’s biggest failure was not doing a thorough housecleaning at the FBI.

No doubt Trump agrees with me, given all that has been going on lately. Yesterday’s news revealed a double-whammy that added more clarity to just how heavy the Bureau’s thumb was on the 2020 presidential election scale, and all of it has to do with Joe Biden’s sleazebag progeny, Hunter.

It appears that the FBI was working overtime to make sure voters didn’t have information about Hunter Biden’s cocaine and hookers criminal antics. This is a shot/chaser kind of deal. Matt provides the shot:

According to Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), a whistleblower claims that FBI officials told investigators not to look into Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 presidential election, saying they’re “not going to change the outcome of the election again.” “These new allegations provide even more evidence of FBI corruption and renew calls for you to take immediate steps to investigate the FBI’s actions regarding the laptop,” the senator wrote in a letter to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday that detailed the whistleblower’s claims.

And here is Victoria with the chaser:

Surprise, surprise. It wasn’t the social media platforms alone that censored the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election. No, the FBI asked Facebook to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election, calling it Russian disinformation. Indeed, FBI investigators knew the laptop and its disgusting contents were all too real because they’d held possession of the laptop since 2019. The laptop contained the disgusting details of Hunter’s sex and drug life, business dealings, and evidence of big paydays from Ukraine and China–all of which presented a national security risk to the U.S. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg told podcaster Joe Rogan on Thursday that the FBI put Facebook “on high alert” to, wink, censor the Biden laptop story, wink, before the 2020 election.

Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media like to refer to “The Big Lie,” which they use as a blanket statement for anyone who questions the integrity and/or outcome of the 2020 election.

The actual Big Lie is the Democrats’ insistence that the 2020 United States presidential election was clean and fair. The toxic, corrupt stench surrounding that election practically requires the wearing of a hazmat suit to examine closely. Anyone still claiming that the contest was pristine is a Constitution-hating pathological liar.

Much to the chagrin of the Democrats and the Deep State, this is still America. Interfering with an election is far, far worse than questioning an election.

Gosh, if only the United States had some sort of domestic law enforcement agency to prevent that kind of thing.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Gotta love Fridays. Let’s start off with Brice:

Please… I’m begging you… no more Don Rickles. He’s worse than watching video of Hillary Clinton trying to act relatable to normal Americans or finding out the blind date your friends set you up with is Stacey Abrams.

Well Brice, since I’ve never met anyone who doesn’t like Rickles I’m going to take this as a cry for help. I’m also going to double my efforts to find new Rickles clips to share. Never let it be said that I don’t care.

Aron writes:

I am another fan of PJ’s Morning Briefing. I go straight to it every weekday and use the links to see Townhall. I am disappointed to hear that it is going to be awhile before you and Kevin resume Unwoke. I looked forward to those, along with your other podcasts. I am also a fan of Megan Fox. She is my hero as a female lion against the grooming of children. I now have a way of making LGBTQ acceptable; in my mind it is now Let’s Get Brandon To Quit! Also a fan of Vodka Pundit. I look forward to PJ Media links every day! and yes, your morning quips are great! Keep it up!

As a lone wolf stand-up comic, I’ve always found other people to be icky and taking up attention that should be mine. Imagine my surprise when I discovered how much I like my friends and colleagues here at PJ Media. It’s quite the group. Also, LGBTQ!

Scott from Kentucky shares this:

Mr. Kruiser,

I do so enjoy your opening paragraph each morning. Thursday, August 25th, morning briefing about the Democrats’ pandering to the useful idiots by letting them default on their loans for the useless purchase that resulted in years of unproductivity was an excellent analysis as I have become accustom. I love your moniker for Nancy Pelosi.

But for those who may be unaware, after reading your insights, I hurriedly scroll to the bottom of the page. I never know what I will find there, but I am always entertained. Yesterday’s was nothing shy of BRILLANT CONSERVATIVE COMMEDY. I had not watched them when they aired nor have I gone back to watch episodes of Parks and Recreation, but after that montage, I think I know what I will be watching later this year as the weather turn cold and wet. THANK YOU, THANK YOU for your commentary, analysis and the clips at the bottom.

Looking forward to tomorrow’s post and the posts coming in the next weeks and months as we get closer to November.

Please keep up the good work!

So glad I could turn you onto Parks and Recreation, which is one of the last great network sitcoms. True story: I have a mini bust of Ron Swanson on my desk.

Chris has a question:

So question for you SFK. Why do we on the right continue to refer to MSNBCNN and their ilk as the “Mainstream” media. The broadcast versions get crushed in the ratings and the print version is dying a lingering death, they aren’t exactly mainstream anymore. Shouldn’t we just call them what they are, “left wing media” or “progressive media”. Mainstream media gives them too much credit and a veneer of legitimacy. Plus they hate being called what they are so that’s a bonus.

That’s a serious question that I get often Chris. The answer is that CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and MSNBC is owned by NBCUniversal, which is a subsidiary of Comcast. The fact that they’re subsidized by huge entertainment companies is why they continue to exist even with their horrible ratings. Until they’re cut loose and have to sink or swim on their own, they are very much part of the mainstream media.

So much good stuff this week. Thank you! There may be enough for a bonus mailbag next week. I’ll be waiting at [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

That just happened.

Someone had to do it.. 🎥 IG: omarvonmuller pic.twitter.com/9i8smr1Mjo — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 25, 2022

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. UKRAINE WAR: Putin’s Mobilization Push Is a Big Dud

Did Biden Just Call for Warfare Against Republicans?

They Want Her Dead: Marjorie Taylor Greene Swatted for Second Night in a Row

WHISTLEBLOWER: FBI Officials Instructed Agents Not to Investigate Hunter Biden’s Laptop Before 2020 Election

Kim Kardashian Batters Hillary Like a Fish Contest of Legal Knowledge

Court Rules California Can’t Require Abortion Coverage by Churches

The Disinformation Governance Board Is Now Officially Dead, But the Enemies of Free Speech Will Keep Trying

#EnemyOfThePeople alert. Facebook Briefly Censors House GOP Members Critical of Biden’s Student Loan Plan

STUNNING: Zuckerberg Revelation Shows FBI Interfered for Biden in 2020 Election

‘Diverse’ Podcaster Meeting Goes Into Full Meltdown After ‘Harmful’ and ‘Dangerous’ Conservative Shows Up

Seven Reasons (and Counting) Why Republicans Should Send Fauci to Jail

Biden’s Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is an Unjust, Cynical Abuse of Power

Corporations Cut Benefits to New Parents as They Increase Abortion Benefits

DeSantis Is Making Florida Redder, Crushes Leftist School Boards

Japan’s Police Chief Resigns Over Abe Assassination

Heh. A Leftist Billionaire Can’t Get an Electric Car

Biden Tries Again to Legalize Illegal Aliens Without Congressional Authorization

Judge Sets Friday Deadline for FBI to Release Scrubbed Trump Raid Search Warrant Affidavit

Townhall Mothership

Ashley Biden’s Shocking Diary Is Real, Confirming Creepy Joe Biden Allegations

Former Rolling Stone Editor Has the Perfect Analogy for the FBI’s Raid of Mar-a-Lago

HISTORIC FIRST Spokesditz is kinda slow. Peter Doocy Forced to Ask White House Same Question 6 Times About Biden’s Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’

Follow the anti-science. Several Universities Implement Mask Mandates Ahead of School Year

Rogan blasts Hollywood’s anti-gun hypocrisy

Anti-gunners seemingly embrace racist roots of gun control

Armed citizens, mass shootings, and “science”

Let’s Go Brandon! BEA confirms: Stagflation’s here, and buying power eroded faster than estimated

Drew Barrymore danced in the rain on TikTok, does that make her a racist colonizer?

Marsha Blackburn joins the parade of American lawmakers sticking it to Xi with a visit to Taiwan

Oh No! Laid-off HBO Max Execs Confirm Warner Bros. Is Ditching Wokeness and Embracing ‘Middle America’

‘Your Founder Would Be Appalled’: Conservatives Slam Walmart’s New Post-Roe Abortion Policy

Tucker Carlson Tears Into the FBI for Rigging the 2020 Election

I know this chick. She’s fun. Tweeter no doubt speaks for a lot of hardworking Americans with her message to irresponsible student loan borrowers

DeSantis War Room drops brutal take-down video on Charlie Crist’s “I don’t want your vote” speech

Hulk STUPID: Mark Ruffalo DROPPED for lecturing fans about being racist and sexist in She-Hulk reviews

VIP

Me. Leftmedia Will Die Trying to Make the Eternally Mundane Chelsea Clinton a Thing

Preliminary Findings of New German Study Shows Every Vaccine, ‘Without Exception,’ Contains ‘Toxic Substances’

Dr. Oz Can Win in Pennsylvania… But…

Tolkien’s Christianity and the Pagan Tragedy

Enjoy Your 10 Grand, Freeloaders

Did Joe Biden Know about the FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago? The Answer is Obvious.

Six Months of War in Ukraine and Russian Propaganda Gets Darker

Around the Interwebz

Vanessa Bryant To Donate Proceeds From Kobe Crash Photos Lawsuit To Charity

Why You’re Overthinking Your Running Shoes, According to Science

How Steven Seagal Claimed His Place as the Worst Host In ‘Saturday Night Live’ History

Smells Like Onion

Baby Has Sinking Feeling He Left Home Without Oversize Multicolor Plastic Keys https://t.co/oniIV6eF95 pic.twitter.com/2ySddAqEHq — The Onion (@TheOnion) August 25, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery