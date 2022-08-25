DeSantis Is Making Florida Redder, Crushes Leftist School Boards

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of The 1776 Project PAC and Governor Ron DeSantis, conservative candidates across the state of Florida turned numerous blue school boards into red ones during Tuesday’s elections.

“We were able to win school board victories all across the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “Parents are sick of the nonsense when it comes to education.”

DeSantis backed 30 candidates favored by the 1776 Project PAC, and 25 of them were elected.

“Governor DeSantis realizes how important education is,” said Bridget Ziegler, who won a school board election in Sarasota County. “I think Governor DeSantis shined a light on the school boards; the reality is that you have people across the country and in the state who are engaged and aware that we are fed up.”

Ziegler and two other 1776 Project and DeSantis-backed candidates succeeded in flipping the previously 3-2 leftist majority in Sarasota County to a 4-1 conservative majority.

“We saw massive election victories all throughout the state of Florida tonight,” 1776 Project PAC founder Ryan Girdusky told Breitbart News. “It shows the desire of parents and residents across the country for some normalcy in our education system, and that means pushing against transgender ideology, critical race theory, critical gender ideology, and equity which destroys merit in education.”

According to Breitbart News, Miami-Dade County became “the largest school district in the country with a conservative-majority board,” thanks to the victories of the candidates endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC and DeSantis winning their elections.

“The 1776 Project PAC hopes to take these successes across the country,” Girdusky said.