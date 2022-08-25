They Want Her Dead: Marjorie Taylor Greene Swatted for Second Night in a Row

For the second night in a row, police showed up at the home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in the early hours of Thursday morning, responding to a fake 911 call. Once again, it appears that someone on the Left is hoping to get Greene into a situation in which she or others in her home could be killed.

Two police officers rushed to Greene’s home in Rome, Ga., in response to a call they received at 2:53 a.m. The call, according to the Rome Police Department, was about “a male possibly shooting his family members and then himself.”

MSN reported that “the suspect, who called through an internet chat that appeared to be a suicide crisis line, falsely told police responders that a man ‘came out as trans-gender and claimed they shot the family’ at Greene’s address, the report said.” The caller gave his name as Wayne Greene and told police on the call: “If anyone tried to stop me from shooting myself, I will shoot them.” He also warned cops that “they would be waiting for us.”

At the house, there was, of course, no Wayne Greene. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene once again met the police officers at the front door, as she did in the early hours of Wednesday morning. They told her about the call and, according to the Rome Police Department, “confirmed this was a second false report.” The report added that the call can’t be traced, “due to the person(s) using a VPN.”

As Greene stated Wednesday, “This is how they get people killed… it’s like political terrorism.” Police responding to what they have been led to believe is a crisis situation could all too easily respond mistakenly but lethally to innocuous behavior, resulting in Greene’s death or the death of someone else at the house.

As Stephen Green reported Wednesday, the first caller told cops that someone had been shot inside Greene’s home. The Rome News-Tribune said that the call led cops to think “a man who had been shot multiple times was in the bathtub at Greene’s home. The caller also stated there was a woman inside the home and possibly children with her. When officers arrived, Greene assured them there was no issue at the home.”

For that call, we know the motive. The Rome Police Department stated: “After we cleared the call and went back in service, Rome-Floyd 911 received a call from the suspect, claiming responsibility for the incident and explaining his/her motives. It was a computer generated voice. They explained they were upset about Ms. Greene’s stance on ‘trans-gender youth’s rights,’ and stated they were trying to ‘swat’ her. The report also stated that the caller claimed they are connected to a website that police said supports cyberstalking and gave the police their user name on the site.”

This makes it clear yet again: radical Leftists are totalitarians. They want their opponents silenced. They want their opponents dead. They will brook no dissent.

Related: UPDATE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Swatted; 911 Caller Was ‘Upset’ Over MTG’s Stance on ‘Transgender Youth Rights’

Greene’s spokesman Nick Dyer said: “Right now, Congresswoman Greene’s safety is our number one concern. Late last night, she was a victim of a political attack on her family and home. Whoever committed this violent crime will face the full extent of the law.” To that, MSN sneered that “a statement from Greene’s office… described the calls as ‘violent crimes’ even though no violence occurred.”

It’s only conservative speech that is violent, you see. Leftists actively trying to fool cops into committing an act of violence and kill a sitting congresswoman? That’s not violence. Violence is only something the other side engages in.

Greene herself was having none of it and said: “Those media companies, they’re responsible for trying to get me killed by those horrific headlines. The disgusting left, MSNBCs and the NBCs, putting headlines up there that I’m targeting trans kids, that is the biggest lie, and I should sue them for saying such things.”

That would be refreshing, particularly if her suits were victorious, but the more immediate question at hand is: will this persistent swatter be caught? If he or she is caught, will there be any serious prosecution? Or will a Leftist judge who holds the same view of Marjorie Taylor Greene as that of the swatter himself dismiss these crimes as an innocuous exercise in political protest and release the offender with a slap on the wrist, if that? The larger question is: can a committed conservative, a genuine and effective dissident from the line of the political and media elites, get justice in America today?