BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Green SWATted

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) claims to have been SWATted in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“SWATting” is calling in a false police report on someone, hoping to get a SWAT team or something similar to show up, knock down doors, and basically ruin their day, or even their lives.

Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am. I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 24, 2022

That’s all that Green has said so far, and the Floyd County Police Department has yet to make an official statement or respond to requests for comments.

This is a breaking item and I’ll update with more details as they become available.

