News & Politics

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Green SWATted

By Stephen Green Aug 24, 2022 10:49 AM ET
AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) claims to have been SWATted in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“SWATting” is calling in a false police report on someone, hoping to get a SWAT team or something similar to show up, knock down doors, and basically ruin their day, or even their lives.

That’s all that Green has said so far, and the Floyd County Police Department has yet to make an official statement or respond to requests for comments.

This is a breaking item and I’ll update with more details as they become available.

Recommended: Lefties Beg, ‘Fauci, I Wish I Knew How to Quit You!’

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
Tags: CONSERVATIVISM
TRENDING
Editor's Choice