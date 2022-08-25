Leftmedia Will Die Trying to Make the Eternally Mundane Chelsea Clinton a Thing

As I recall, one of the reasons that the American Revolution was fought was to free us from the yoke of royal dynastic rule.

Maybe I don’t recall so well.

It took all of six presidents before we had our first legacy voted into office in the person of John Quincy Adams. Family dynasties have been playing a role in American politics ever since. Heck, the Roosevelts even kept the incestuous European royalty vibe going when Franklin Roosevelt married Teddy Roosevelt’s niece and then stayed in office so long it was like being ruled by the House of Tudor.

In the modern era, the US political landscape has been polluted by the undue influence of the Kennedy and Bush families, proving that both major parties can be ignorant of the lessons of history. The waning influence of those families provides an opportunity for another to ascend and right now it looks like the corrupt media money is on — Heaven help us — the Clintons.

Having failed to crown Hillary in an attempt to give Bill the legacy term that Al Gore couldn’t secure for him, there have been frequent attempts to keep daughter Chelsea in the public eye.

Political grooming, if you will.

Despite the fact that Chelsea had no real media experience, NBC News gave her a gig in 2011 that paid a cool $600K per year. She was so criminally boring on camera that many were wishing that Bubba could get another impeachment trial.

We saw Chelsea pop up on the campaign trail a lot in 2016 when her mother was deep in the breakfast Franzia and couldn’t be bothered to campaign in the hinterlands.

Apple TV+ now has her back in our faces, sharing the screen with her maternal unit in a docuseries titled Gutsy. The trailer (which I’ll include at the end of the column) is a cringefest that perfectly illustrates just how in-the-tank leftist media execs are for the Dems.

First, no one ever needs to see Hillary’s horror movie fake smile. Whenever she bares her teeth in an attempt to seem human you just know that she’s thinking about devouring the vital organs of the person in front of her.

Second, notice in the trailer that there are no clips of Chelsea speaking on camera. It’s not as if she didn’t have a say in the matter, she’s one of the executive producers, after all.

Is it possible that she’s even less likable than her mother?

I know, I know, people pretend that they like Granny Maojackets, but that’s only because they don’t want to end up at the corner of Vince Foster Boulevard and Jeffrey Epstein Way.

This is yet another attempt to humanize Hillary and, as my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold points out, it’s ridiculous.

It’s also a blatant attempt to keep Chelsea front and center in the hope that she will one day launch a revenge tour for mommy.

We can expect more of this until one of the Obama girls decides that she wants to be a political heiress. If that happens, Chelsea Clinton won’t even be able to launch a successful TikTok account.

Here’s the trailer (don’t watch it if you’ve just eaten):