STUNNING: Zuckerberg Revelation Shows FBI Interfered for Biden in 2020 Election

Surprise, surprise. It wasn’t the social media platforms alone that censored the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election. No, the FBI asked Facebook to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election, calling it Russian disinformation. Indeed, FBI investigators knew the laptop and its disgusting contents were all too real because they’d held possession of the laptop since 2019. The laptop contained the disgusting details of Hunter’s sex and drug life, business dealings, and evidence of big paydays from Ukraine and China–all of which presented a national security risk to the U.S.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg told podcaster Joe Rogan on Thursday that the FBI put Facebook “on high alert” to, wink, censor the Biden laptop story, wink, before the 2020 election

…Basically, the background here is the FBI, I think, basically came to us, some folks on our team, and was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert… We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that, basically, there’s about to be some kind of dump of that’s similar to that. So just be vigilant.

Vigilance to Facebook meant censoring the very true but unflattering stories about the Biden family that implicated his family in influence peddling (cashing in on Joe Biden’s name).

Both the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway and Fox News host Tucker Carlson called the revelation evidence that the FBI “rigged” and “interfered” with the 2020 election.

The FBI rigged the 2020 election. https://t.co/GjRjMVUY8T — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 25, 2022

Zuckerberg told Rogan that “what Twitter did is that you can’t share this at all. We didn’t do that.” He explained that the plebes on Facebook could share it but few people could see the story. “What you have is if something is reported to us as misinformation — we also go to third-party fact checker organizations because we don’t want to decide what is true and what is false — and for five or seven days when it was first being determined it was false [which it wasn’t], distribution on Facebook was decreased but people were still allowed to share it….[T]he ranking in newsfeed was basically a little less so fewer people saw it than otherwise.” So the FBI was censoring stories the regime didn’t like.

Though odious, this isn’t the most pernicious thing that Facebook did. The FBI told Facebook that the laptop story was disinformation and gave Facebook a “high alert” about it. Not to put too a fine a point on it, but when you’re censoring information because the men with guns from the government are telling you to do it, that is the federal government using Facebook as a state actor to censor information based on the viewpoint of the, in this case, the New York Post, which broke the story and was banned from tweeting it. I know this is quaint, but in addition to it being discriminatory it’s also unconstitutional for the FBI to interfere in an election.

Now comes the FBI raid at President Trump’s home, and the arrest and prosecution of two men who found President Biden’s daughter’s journal (which she left behind a sexual addiction rehab facility). The diary accused Joe Biden of “showering” with his daughter in an “inappropriate” way.

The FBI raided the offices of Project Veritas and James O’Keefe to get the diary back on behalf of their fearless leader Joe Biden. O’Keefe had never published the diary.

And the FBI raided Donald Trump’s home to get their hands on all copies of the Trump Russia collusion documents, which is what many believed the FBI was looking for.

As Zuckerberg told Rogan, “Hey look, if the FBI, which I still view as a legitimate institution in this country, it’s very professional law enforcement, they come to us and tell us that we need to be on guard about something, then I want to take that seriously.”

He said he didn’t remember if the FBI cited the Biden laptop story specifically, but “it fit the pattern.”

A pattern of the FBI flagging stories the regime didn’t like. Now that does “fit a pattern,” just like raiding and locking up Trump supporters.

No wonder the majority of the American public, 53 percent, believe the FBI is Joe Biden’s “personal Gestapo.”