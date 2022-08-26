Did Biden Just Call for Warfare Against Republicans?

There it is. He said it out loud. Joe Biden thinks you’re a fascist. And the difference between this and the last epithet conservatives were called around election time is that this time Biden has an armed FBI and Antifa to act as his punishing squad. Gladly.

Here’s what the president told a Democratic Party fundraiser near the White House on Thursday.

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning of the death knell of the extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something — it’s like semi-fascism,” he said, according to a pool reporter. “This is not your father’s Republican Party. This is a different deal.”

Nothing to see here Joe Biden just called us all fascists pic.twitter.com/tRmDzSjLQR — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 25, 2022

Pool reporters didn’t note if he used one, but, if past is prologue, he was speaking with a teleprompter–as he almost always does. Someone would have written those words for him and he spoke them.

I don’t want to overstate the case, but these words appear to be a declaration of war on half the country.

His words are worse than Trump’s message to those at his January 6, 2021, speech: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard….”

Since Trump’s gatherings had never been violent affairs, no one predicted what followed.

Not so with Biden’s words. By calling Republicans who agree with Trump “semi-fascists,” he gave his followers permission to — gee, what does one do with “fascists,” anyway? Oh, yes, in Portland, Antifa murdered a man they labeled a fascist. Two billion dollars in damage from rioting was done to reject “fascism,” more than 50 people died, and hundreds of police officers were wounded in the “antifascist” “peaceful protests.”

“Rest in Piss Jay” I took this video on Sept. 26th at Peninsula Park in Portland. Oregon. There was hundreds of radicalized antifa black bloc antifa militants organized in the park. This “Jay” may be Aaron “Jay” Danielson who was assassinated by Michael “100% Antifa” Reinoehl. pic.twitter.com/J9HlLoZSRg — Kalen’s old account (@fromkalen_old) October 4, 2020

Now them’s fighting words.

A crackpot with a Chinese semi-automatic rifle nearly killed Congressman Steve Scalise and wounded other Republicans at a practice for the Congressional baseball game based on his nutty devotion to Bernie Sanders and the crackpottery of Rachel Maddow conspiracy theories.

Haters have “swatted” the home of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in hopes of getting her shot by a cop.

The president just activated the crazies in his party — who are legion — to treat his political opponents as “fascists.”

Even Hillary’s “deplorables” comment wasn’t as bad. While it may have prompted the feminists to screech at the mention of Trump’s name, it wasn’t a call to action like these words are.

Anti-Trump protesters have made it clear that pro-Trump people are not welcome into BLM Plaza tonight. This woman is heard screaming and crying as protesters follow them and throw things at her:pic.twitter.com/tLAosBaJk3 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 14, 2020

Biden has ramped up his irresponsible rhetoric the closer he gets to the election. The Blaze notes that in May, Biden said, “This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history, in recent American history.” Gee, worse than the Democrats’ KKK? The Democrats’ Weather Underground?

The difference is he knows what his team does to people labeled as “fascist.”