Seven Reasons (and Counting) Why Republicans Should Send Fauci to Jail

Am I the only one smelling fear emanating from the quivering body of Dr. Anthony “I AM science” Fauci?

Fauci, the highest-paid reptile in the federal government, has suddenly announced he will resign his positions as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Joe Biden’s COVID-19 task force (note: he’s not planning to retire). Why would the attention-starved Napoleon of the American medical community bail on that tasty paycheck in December? Maybe because il Duce of medicine doesn’t want the Mussolini treatment once the Democrats get taken to the woodshed in November and thus won’t be around to protect his lying ass.

Neil Cavuto recently asked Fauci if he is making his “exit, stage left” move to avoid the pitchforks of the angry townspeople.

WATCH: Anthony Fauci tells Fox’s Neil Cavuto why he’s stepping down: "I have nothing to hide, and I can defend everything I've done and every decision I've made." pic.twitter.com/9yjQuYE2ms — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 23, 2022

“I have nothing to hide, and I can defend everything I’ve done and every decision I’ve made,” he told Cavuto.

Really? Let’s look at some of those decisions, Tony.

1. This one was a gas. In January 2020, Fauci claimed the China virus was “not a major threat,” yet over a million Americans would die of the Hong Kong Fluey.

"This is not a major threat…" WATCH 🔊: Dr. Anthony Fauci's original thoughts about the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak are revisited from a January interview with Newsmax TV's @gregkellyusa. pic.twitter.com/0KmHxxkeBp — Newsmax (@newsmax) April 3, 2020

2. On March 9, 2020, Fauci said cruises were safe for healthy people, but 12 days later, 30 ships were stranded in the ocean because no ports would allow them in.

3. Weeks later, in March 2020, Fauci was touting a now-debunked COVID-19 model from England that predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the Bat Stew Flu, and he recommended a total lockdown of the U.S.

4. In April 2020, Fauci went all-in on “contact tracing,” which works well on sexually transmitted diseases but does little for an airborne virus. Commie leaders like disgraced New York Gov. Andy “Handy” Cuomo jumped on board the privacy-trouncing idea.

5. The attempted suicide rate of young girls 12-17 jumped 51% thanks to Fauci’s lockdown codswallop.

6. Fauci wanted to close schools, even though the survival rate of kids with the Hong Kong Fluey was almost zero. Maybe Fauci should extend an apology to the families of the young girls who killed themselves because of his response to the pandemic.

7. In October 2021, despite Fauci’s repeated, sometimes nasty, denials, we learned that U.S. taxpayer money did go to “gain of function” research on viruses like COVID.

That last one should send Fauci to Leavenworth forever, yet my Magic 8-ball says, “don’t count on it.”

Related: Best. News. Ever. Fauci Confirms When He’s Stepping Down!

The big question is this: how badly does the highest paid buzzard in the federal government have to eff up before he gets fired, if not punished?

Personally, I’m not sure this country can heal if we let America’s pint-size Dr. Mengele skate. Too many have lost too much. I believe this country needs two scoops of retributive justice; otherwise, the vaccine-industrial complex will just lock us down and try to inject us with bogus “vaccines” every time it wants a payday.

I’m not alone.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been a pterodactyl in Fauci’s ointment for a while now. He recently called for the preservation of any and all Fauci documents because Congress is going to want to see them.

Sen. @RandPaul tells NIH to retain Fauci records https://t.co/cXbQL9aXW0 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 24, 2022

“Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic,” Paul declared. “He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak.”

“I formally request you ensure the preservation of all documents and communications within Dr. Fauci’s possession related to his tenure at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This information is critical to ensure that Congress has access to information necessary to conduct proper oversight,” Paul wrote to Dr. Lawrence Tabak, the acting director of the NIH.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been calling for Fauci’s head for over a year now.

If it were just RINOs gunning for Fauci, I’m certain he’d float to safety in his $350,000-a-year golden parachute. But Sen. Paul and Rep. Greene aren’t like low-T Mitt Romney. They are fighters. Paul has tangled with Fauci before. Here, at the 5:00 min. mark, Sen. Paul asked Fauci if he has received royalties from healthcare companies, and Fauci chokes.

My favorite moment is when Sen. Paul spanked Fauci for trying to silence doctors who disagreed with Fauci’s version of “science” and then attacked Fauci for his entire handling of the “pandemic.”

The impending Fauci hearings and ensuing hilarity are reason enough to keep that basic cable package and tune into C-SPAN. The nation needs to punish our tyrants; otherwise, the oppression will continue.

The Deep State has no problem going after its political enemies. You and your Betsy Ross flag COULD be next. FIGHT BACK while you CAN. I happen to know they want PJ Media to go the way of the Dodo bird. Become a PJ Media VIP member NOW and defend REAL news that reflects YOUR values. Click HERE and fight back against the Deep State. Use the promo code TRUMP for a 25% discount on your membership.